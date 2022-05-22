NCCC baseball headed back to World Series

Rallying to repeat as regional baseball champions, Niagara County Community College is returning to the NJCAA Division III World Series for the seventh time in 14 years.
National runners-up last season and ranked No. 5 in the country, NCCC won the Region III title in dramatic fashion Saturday night in Little Falls.
The Thunderwolves came back to win 9-8 against No. 6 Herkimer in the final game of the double-elimination playoffs after falling behind by five runs in the first inning following a 7-5 loss in the opening game of the finals.
“Our leadership from the guys who went to the national championship game last year came through for us,” said coach Matt Clingersmith, the Niagara Falls native in his 16th season at NCCC. “I had some doubts when we went down 5-0 right off the bat. In the back of my head, I was thinking we could just play for an at-large bid. But then we started to look again like a team that can go win it all.”
The NJCAA D-III World Series begins Saturday in Greenville, Tennessee. Qualifying out of the Northeast Division for the fourth time in six seasons (excluding 2020), and with reigning champion Tyler (Texas) moving up to D-II, the Thunderwolves (49-9) are regarded as top contenders for the national title, having been ranked No. 1 in the preseason and in the top five throughout the spring.
“It was harder this year,” Clingersmith said. “From finishing second last year and being ranked No. 1, it was harder to motivate our guys during the season. We knew all along that we had unfinished business down there. And I told the team after regionals, with all of the pitching we have, if we get the bats to wake up like we did against Herkimer, I think we have a really great chance of winning the whole thing.”
Dominant pitching carried NCCC through its first four playoff wins, but going deeper into the starting rotation in the regional finals and facing elimination for the first time in the postseason, the Thunderwolves needed a hitting surge to complete their mission.
Sophomores Andrew Fairbrother and Chris Tani were up to the task in the sixth inning, each plating a pair of runners after the Thunderwolves loaded the bases during a five-run rally that put NCCC up 8-7. Fairbrother also knocked in the winning in the ninth inning.
Regional tournament MVP Ryan Birchard got the win, improving to 6-0, allowing one run in four relief innings while striking out four batters. Attracting high-major recruiting interest for his fastball that approaches 95 mph, Birchard saved the opening playoff win against Erie and tallied 12 strikeouts in six innings during regionals.
“Our pitching carried us more than ever,” Clingersmith said. “In the end, our pitching depth came through. But it got tested as the weekend went along, and we knew that going against Herkimer, we would have to match them toe-to-toe in hitting.”
Clingersmith also praised the effort of catcher Matthew Ferris, who backstopped all 36 innings at regionals and scored two runs in the deciding game.
“He was the unsung hero,” Clingersmith said. “He did a good job catching for all of our pitchers, took some beatings on foul balls and stayed solid for us. I don’t think we get here without him.”
This was NCCC’s fifth regional championship of the academic year, following men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling and golf. The Thunderwolves also were regional runners-up in softball.
Trailing 7-3 after five innings in the final game, Clingersmith began learning results of the other regional finals involving top-ranked teams, and felt secure that NCCC would receive an at-large bid to nationals in consolation for being runners-up in a competitive region.
“We knew at that point we were probably in either way,” Clingersmith said. “I huddled the guys up and said we are too good of a team to backdoor our way in. Let’s go win this darn thing. And they did it.”
