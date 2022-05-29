NCCC baseball bounced from World Series

The Thunderwolves are returning to Niagara County sooner than expected, with their national championship dreams deferred for another year.
NCCC’s baseball team was swept out of the NJCAA Division III World Series in Greeneville, Tennessee, losing 6-3 on Sunday in an elimination game against St. Cloud Tech after an 11-5 loss to Dallas-Eastfield in Saturday night’s opener.
Making their seventh appearance at the national tournament and fourth in the past six postseasons, the Thunderwolves (49-11) believed they were title contenders after being national finalists last year for a third time. They were ranked No. 1 in the preseason and in the top five throughout the spring, set a program record for wins and were seeded fourth at nationals.
“I told our guys that this is the bar now,” coach Matt Clingersmith said. “Our goal every year is to win our region, and then come down here and try to win one of these. And we’ll keep coming back until we win one.”
Clingersmith commended his sophomore class for its 83-21 record over the past two seasons, and repeat Region III championships.
“It’s hard to get to the World Series,” Clingersmith said. “A lot of teams in our region haven’t been here once. For our guys to win 83 games and back-to-back regional championships is an unbelievable achievement.”
This was the first time NCCC went winless in the double-elimination playoff since its first trip in 2009.
“We looked tired,” Clingersmith said. “We had a quick turnaround from our regional tournament. Didn’t get a week of rest like in other years. We had a few more younger guys than a lot of the other teams here. And it just looked like we hit a wall against older, more mature teams.”
One bad inning doomed the Thunderwolves in both defeats. Fifth-seeded Dallas-Eastfield scored five runs in the eighth inning to extend its 6-5 lead, and 8-seed St. Cloud Tech plated six in the second to put NCCC on the brink of elimination early on Sunday.
Dominant in regional play, NCCC’s starting pitching didn’t deliver at nationals. Top starters Kyle Menaker, a George Mason commit, and Ryan Birchard, a freshman being recruited by SEC schools, entered the weekend with a combined 16-1 record and 1.20 earned-run average. They added losses to the ledger in Greeneville, each giving up six earned runs with season-highs in hits and walks allowed.
The Thunderwolves’ run production (four per game) was down slightly from their regional playoff performance (5.6 average), and couldn’t overcome the large deficits. In Sunday’s game, they batted 1 for 9 with runners on base and 0 for 9 with two out. Andrew Fairbrother and Chris Tani each had three hits in the opening game, and Vincent Stutz had two in the elimination loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.