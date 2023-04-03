FAIRFAX, Va. — Teammates call Chad Gartland “The Fireman” because his 95 mph fastball hosed down the flames coming out of the bullpen, but the nickname means more to him than striking out a batter.
Gartland wears No. 21 because his father, Jason, has worked for IAFF Local 21 on St. Paul Boulevard in Rochester for nearly 29 years. Gartland’s calling was baseball, taking him from Irondequoit to Niagara County Community College to George Mason University.
But firemen still occupy his mind.
Heading into the 2023 campaign, Gartland wanted to extend his helping hand beyond the clubhouse and into the Virginia community itself. With support from head coach Shawn Camp and the George Mason baseball program, Gartland launched a GoFundMe page with all donations supporting the Fairfax City Fire Department, whose firehouse is less than five minutes away from Spuhler Field. Plus, for every strikeout he throws this season, the Patriots will donate $10 in Gartland’s honor. And, prior to the team’s Atlantic-10 opener against Dayton, the Patriots will honor the Fairfax City Fire Department before the game.
But as Gartland emphasized, the fundraising campaign is to shine the spotlight on the firefighters of Fairfax City, not himself. He’s just hoping his small platform in college baseball can help spread word of this cause.
“They go out there every day not knowing if something terrible could happen,” Gartland said. “And it’s just, you need them, you call them, they’ll be there, they’ll do whatever you need to help you out, and they’re just kind people, great people that want to help the community. So, in my eyes, it’s the least we could do to give back and support them.”
Gartland was part of a Niagara County Community College baseball team that finished as the national runner-up in the 2021 NJCAA Division III World Series, recording a 1.88 ERA and 61 strikeouts — both second behind the Thunderwolves’ other top starter, Ryan Peterson.
For Clingersmith, Gartland’s confidence grew following a 4-2 victory in seven innings against Monroe County Community College on March 27, 2021. In a game that came right after he had committed to George Mason, Gartland went the distance, striking out eight batters and allowed just two hits and no earned runs.
“It was an awesome feeling for him to get that win and prove everybody wrong and the doubters wrong, for him,” said Clingersmith, who still connects with Gartland once a year. “And that’s what Junior College is. We’re changing kids’ lives. That was a coming out party where we knew that, ‘Hey, this kid’s probably going to be a division one player, and probably someday have a chance to play a little bit of a pro ball afterwards.’”
Last spring — his first with the Patriots — Gartland started in eight of his 16 appearances, posting a 3-2 record with three saves, 65 strikeouts and a 3.99 ERA and became a member of the Atlantic-10 All-Rookie Team while the program qualified as the fifth-seed in the A-10 championship tournament.
One year later, Gartland took another step for George Mason in its pitching rotation. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound sophomore currently leads the team in innings pitched (40.1), second in strikeouts (37) and has won three of his last five contests — a stretch dating back to a 6-3 non-conference win against Niagara on March 5.
“My pitching style is just kind of relentless,” said Gartland, who as of April 3, is posting an A-10 best 2.68 ERA and is in the top-10 in strikeouts. “I go out there and I’m trying to help the team win in any way possible.”
George Mason’s head coach Shawn Camp — who played for nine different MLB organizations over 18 seasons, including 11 in the big leagues — loves Gartland’s relentlessness off the mound also.
As Camp explained, the campaign is another example of selflessness through the lens of sports, which Gartland does every day.
“He’s so appreciative of everything that he gets,” said Camp, who described him as a player with a personality everyone gravitates towards. “... He worked hard this off-season, came back as a person that’s on a mission to get to the next level. … You could not have enough Chad’s on your team. And, if you can model your team after Chad Gartland, you’d be doing really, really good.”
