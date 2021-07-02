WOLCOTT: Fond Yankee memories from summer '61

July 4, 1961. The New York Yankees were a game behind the Detroit Tigers in the American League with a doubleheader scheduled at Yankee Stadium. Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris were chasing Babe Ruth's home run record and Whitey Ford was ready to pitch for the Yanks.
Frank Lary, the "Yankee Killer," was a Tiger probable. But, would Lary and Ford face each other with first place on the line? The tabloids teased.
I was an Airman Third Class, about two months out of basic and tech training in Texas, now stationed at McGuire AFB. I wanted to see the games in person. So did thousands of others.
Many got on the same subway, but I didn't quite make it. The subway doors closed on me and I was stuck. In front of me were two young Navy officers. Behind me, I didn't want to know. Oblivion?
I put my elbows at shoulder height and shoved with all my might. I got in. The Navy officers said nothing. It was to be a historic twin bill. The attendance of 74,246 was the largest in Yankee Stadium history for baseball..
Was I counted? Were the sailors counted? Was 74,246 the paid attendance? The Yankees let servicemen in uniform for free.
The new Yankee Stadium seats 50,960 and will probably be filled for this weekend's Mets series.
Al Kaline was my favorite player and Warren Spahn (Buffalo), Sal Maglie (Niagara Falls) and Frank Lary were my favorite pitchers. Lary pitched for the Buffalo Bisons before becoming the Yankee Killer.
The Yankees won the first game 6-2 and Ford raised his record to 15-2. Lary was not dominant in the second game, but dogged and got the win. Tigers won 4-3 on a surprise bunt by Lary in the ninth inning and the Tigers reclaimed first place for the day.
The first game was played in 2:20, the second game in 3:29. I don't recall going to the restroom or for a hotdog the whole time. I must have toured the monuments in between the games.
Two of the players in the double header, Hector Lopez of the Yankees and Steve Boros of the Tigers, ended careers at Hyde Park Stadium when the Bisons played Niagara Falls in 1967-69.
Looking back, I should not have been a Yankee hater. Bucky the Barber was a great guy and his barbershop was the Niagara Falls headquarters for the Yankees. He would take several drives with his family to New York City for weekend games. The team let GIs in uniform in games free. The players were cordial when I got to Yankee games in Toronto.
I even got to sit and chat with Joe Torre and legendary Joe McCarthy in the dugout.
Bill Wolcott wrote for the Niagara Gazette sports department for 37 years before finishing his career with nine years at the Lockport Union Sun & Journal. He and his wife Maria are proud and faithful grandparents and supporters of Niagara Falls and the Gazette.
