To the editor: NBA scores big with play-in format

For years the NBA had contemplated changing up the traditional playoff format and adding a play-in game, with the winner advancing to the playoffs. Like most changes, it was often met with great resistance. As the old adage goes, "If it's not broke, don't fix it."
After a four-month hiatus due to COVID-19, the NBA came back to Orlando with 22 teams each playing eight games. Realizing this year was going to be unlike any other, the NBA decided there was no better time than to experiment with the play-in game format.
The play-In game features the eighth0seeded team in a respective conference against the No. 9 team in that conference, with the winner advancing to play the top seed in the traditional playoff format. In order for the game to take place, the two teams must be within four games of each other. In the Eastern Conference, the eighth-seeded Orlando Magic were seven games ahead of the Washington Wizards, so the Magic automatically advanced to the playoffs.
The Western Conference is a totally different story, and boy did it make for an exciting day of basketball in what is traditionally a quiet part of the schedule. As playoff seeding gets decided, the games typically become inconsequential. This year, going into the last day of games, the Portland Trailblazers, Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs were all jockeying for the eighth and ninth seeds, making it the most compelling day of basketball in the bubble.
It started as the Grizzlies tipped off against the Milwaukee Bucks, while the Suns were playing in the opposite gym against the Dallas Mavericks. Both Memphis and Phoenix knew a loss would likely mean the season was over.
When the bubble format was introduced, most argued the Suns shouldn't have even be invited as they would have had to have gone undefeated to make the playoffs. They did just that, winning their first seven games before beating the Mavericks to keep their playoff hopes alive. But the Suns still needed help though to get in the playoffs.
The Grizzlies secured one of the play-in spots with a win, so the Suns needed the other two teams to lose. The Spurs tipped off next and their loss to the Utah Jazz eliminated them from playoff contention. The night cap pitted the Brooklyn Nets against the Trailblazers, and the schedule makers certainly did save best for last. The 134-133 Blazers victory was by far the most thrilling game of the NBA season, featuring a missed buzzer beater and another heroic game by Blazers guard Damian Lillard. Lillard's thirrd straight 40-point game is the reason Portland is squaring off vs. Memphis today in the play-In game rather than going home for the offseason.
To call the NBA's invention anything other than a smashing success would be inaccurate. The four games that would typically be meaningless had a March Madness feel to them, and just like with the NCAA Tournament, I struggled to get work done as I was glued with must-watch basketball on the screen.
Neither the Trailblazers nor Grizzlies have much of a shot at winning the NBA title as both have lost more games than they won, but when they tip off the inaugural play-in game, it will certainly be a worth watching, which is exactly why the invention is a smashing success.
Contact Lockport’s Ethan Randall at ethanjamesrandall@yahoo.com.
