To the editor: Lakers feeling the Heat in Finals

When the Los Angeles Clippers got knocked out in the second round of the NBA playoffs, fans just assumed the crosstown Lakers would automatically win the franchise's 17th NBA title. The Lakers had the best record of the final four teams and the two best players remaining in the playoffs.
If sports has taught us anything though, nothing is a given, no matter how dominant the Lakers have looked.
The Lakers will meet the gritty Miami Heat for the NBA championship. The Lakers are heavy favorites and a loss would certainly be a blemish to LeBron James' legacy, but it shouldn't be. Despite the Lakers having the series' two best players, the Heat may have the more talented roster overall.
The Heat have been severely undervalued this postseason because they lack the star power we are accustomed to seeing in a conference championship. Outside of Jimmy Butler, the Heat don't have any superstars, which has shaped the narrative that they are a gritty underdog. Don't be fooled though, the Heat not only have great chemistry and culture but they are far more talented than the casual fan may realize.
Rookie Tyler Herro and center Bam Adebayo may not have the name recognition of superstars, but both young players have played like stars this postseason and are a big reason why the Heat have dominated the Eastern Conference during the playoff run.
While the Lakers have the series' best two players, it's plausible that the Heat have seven of the top 10 players on their roster. The Lakers have been absolutely dominant on the defensive end, but their offense can at times be clunky and rely too often on LeBron and Anthony Davis to bail it out, which worked against the subpar defensive teams the Lakers faced on their playoff run (Portland, Houston, Denver).
The Heat do not have the offensive power fire of any of the teams the Lakers dispatched in the playoffs, but they do have something none of those teams had, a stingy defense. The Heat suffocated the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks and will certainly make life hard for the Lakers.
The Lakers are rightfully favored to win this series, but the 3-to-1 odds some have projected is way too steep.
This series should be competitive. With a loss, many will consider the Lakers a failure, but the Heat are certainly capable of dethroning King James. A loss would be mildly surprising, but it's the year 2020, crazier things have happened.
