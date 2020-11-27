To the editor: Clemson's Swinney missing the mark

Last Saturday, the Clemson Tigers made the trip to Tallahassee to take on the Florida State Seminoles in a game many thought would get ugly as Clemson pounded Florida State. The game ultimately did not happen, but things still got ugly as Florida State elected not to play because a Clemson player who traveled with the team tested positive for coronavirus.
The player had been showing symptoms during the week and still was attending team functions. The positive test caused concerns for Florida State's medical staff, which recommended the game not be played. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney didn't like the cancelation and showed his ignorance by saying, "This game was not canceled because of COVID. COVID was an excuse to cancel the game."
Swinney has built Clemson into a juggernaut, having reached the college football playoff five straight years. The Tigers have been arguably the sport's top program while Florida State is suffering it's worst four-year stretch in decades. There is no question Clemson would have beaten Florida State handedly, but to publicly make the statement that Florida State is ducking Clemson is asinine.
This is coming from a man whose best player had to sit out during it's only loss and who had over 30 players test positive during the spring. If any coach might understand another team's concern, it should be Swinney.
Florida State asked to move the game to Dec. 12, when both teams have an open date. That's the week before the Dec. 19 conference championship game, in which Clemson will likely be playing. Clemson would prefer to have a week off before the conference championship
The Florida State football program was not in a good place financially even before COVID-19, once the pandemic hit the school was forced to lay off dozens of employees in the athletic department. Florida State needs every dollar in can get, and a strong portion of the revenue athletics receives is from football games. A cancelation of a home game would be a massive blow to Florida State's bottom line. Not being able to play a game would be far more detrimental to the football team than to lose that game by 40 points.
Swinney is without question one of college football's premier coaches and his built Clemson into a perennial contender — even though he loves playing up his team as the underdog in the media.
However, Swinney has made his fair share of controversial comments throughout the past few years but is often given a pass by the media because of his "Aw shucks" attitude.
Swinney is arguably the most influential person in the state of South Carolina and his statements calling another team out for not being comfortable playing a football game after an opponent tested positive come across as dismissive of the severity of the pandemic. Any other coach they would be under scrutiny, and as one of the faces of the sport, it is time we held Swinney to this same standard.
Respond to Lockport’s Ethan Randall at ethanjamesrandall@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.