Sullivan: Never, ever underestimate Tiger Woods

More than once over the years, I’ve told myself never to underestimate Tiger Woods. He is, after all, the greatest golfer who ever lived, a supreme competitor who laughs in the face of cynicism and doubt.
Back in 2008, I had the good fortune to follow Woods around Torrey Pines at the U.S. Open. Playing with two stress fractures in his left leg and a torn ACL that would require reconstructive surgery, he outlasted Rocco Mediate in the first extra hole of a Monday playoff for his 14th major win.
Woods played 91 holes on that bum leg. I vowed never to doubt him. Then he suffered through four back surgeries, revelations about his serial infidelities and an ignominious fall from grace.
So much for winning majors, I decided. Then, in 2019, Woods won the Masters, shooting 13-under par in a stunning performance. Eleven years after Torrey Pines, he won his fifth green jacket and 15th major, bringing his rivals to their knees and a forgiving legion of sports fans to tears.
Then, 14 months ago, came the harrowing crash in Southern California, when Woods rolled his SUV though a sign, off a tree and into a ditch, smashing his right tibia and fibula through the skin.
It was so bad, doctors considered amputation. The question wasn’t whether Tiger would win golf tournaments, but if would ever walk again. He spent a month in a hospital, three more in bed at home.
But this was the sort of challenge Woods was made for. He worked his way back, got himself into golfing shape, and decided to enter the Masters at 46, the same age Jack Nicklaus was when he won his last one.
It made for a great story, but the cynic in me wondered if Tiger was coming back too soon. I figured it would be an amazing feat if he simply made the cut in Augusta. His health was too compromised, the young talent in golf nowadays too formidable, the course too tough and hilly.
I just hoped he would make it to the end of Friday’s second round, that he wouldn't have to pull out from the pain. You’d think I would have learned by now.
On Thursday, Woods silenced the doubts again. He shot a 1-under par 71, which seems fairly pedestrian by his standards. But this was no ordinary 71. Under the circumstances, it was magnificent. Of all his achievements over the past quarter century, it might have been the most remarkable.
Woods hadn’t hit a shot in competition for more than 500 days. He was ranked 973rd in the world. But playing in front of the first full Augusta crowd since his win in ’19, he thrilled the fans by grinding out a 71 that drew on the subtle golfing skills that made him the best of all time.
Casual fans thought of Tiger as a bomber, and he did hit it a mile. But it was his exquisite short game and clutch putting that separated him from his peers. You figured his short game, which was easier to practice during recovery, would be in good shape for the Masters.
It showed. Woods made a 10-foot putt to save par on his very first hole and got up-and-down several times Thursday when his driver was a little wayward. He hit only 9 of 18 greens in regulation. It was his ability to make smart decisions, his mastery of Augusta’s nuance, that carried him.
“If you would have seen how my leg looked to where it's at now, the pictures — some of the guys know,” Woods said after the first round. "To see where I've been, to get from there to here, it was no easy task.”
Only he knew how it felt to drag his body out there on Friday, and how the leg would hold up. In windy conditions, Woods bogeyed four of the first five holes to fall back to 3-over. Oh well, I thought, he won’t make the cut after all. But at least he gave us Thursday.
No, this was Tiger, and this was the Masters, with many of the best players in the world humbled by wind and slick, undulating greens. No one knows better how to battle Augusta, and Woods rose to the challenge again.
There was no need to feel sorry for Tiger. All around him, some of the biggest names in golf were being brought to their knees: Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns — all in danger of missing the cut which was now projected at 4-over par.
Woods seemed dialed in again, making a solid par on the seventh and nearly making eagle with a gorgeous shot on 8. That birdie got him back to 2-over. On the ninth, he grimaced and dropped his club on an approach, evidently twisting his back. But he got up and down for par.
Woods hit a stunning approach from 204 yards on the 10th for another easy birdie, moving back to 1-over par. Suddenly, he was back in the hunt, only four off the lead, as the field began bunching up.
At that point, this was shaping up to be another unforgettable Masters, regardless of how Woods finished, with many of the world's top golfers — led by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler — heading for the weekend.
The question was whether Tiger would make it, too. He made back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 11 and 12, falling back to 3-over and dangerously close to the cut line. Watching him walk over the bridge at 12, you could see how his gait was hampered by the damaged right leg.
How strange to be fretting over Tiger making a cut, which used to be automatic. He once made 142 consecutive cuts on the PGA tour, easily a record. To my mind, it’s the greatest streak in sports history, more remarkable than Joe DiMaggio’s 56-game hitting streak or Cal Ripken's consecutive game streak.
What was it I said about never underestimating the man? Woods, with his driver back in rhythm, rallied to make birdies on 13 and 14 to get back to 1-over for the tournament. He parred in from there for a 2-over 74 and 145 total, and he was headed for the weekend.
You could see the discomfort on his face as the round approached five hours in length. It had been a grueling two days for a man who was in a wheelchair not so long ago. But he wasn’t about to be denied at Augusta, where he won his first major 25 years ago and where he feels at home.
We’re only halfway through the Masters, but here I am, carrying on as if Tiger Woods had won. And when you think about it, he already has.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
