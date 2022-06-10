Sullivan: LIV Golf an awful look for rebellious players

On Valentine’s Day in 2014, during the Sochi Olympics, the U.S. team got a visit from Russian president Vladimir Putin at the athletes’ village. Putin smiled, shook hands with the Americans and posed for photographs before an obliging media.
A week or so later, the Games over, Putin invaded Crimea.
I covered those Olympics, and I remember how dirty and sickening it felt to have participated in Putin’s blatant “sports washing” — using the Games to prop up an authoritarian regime. The doping scandal came later. And as the world now knows, the attack on Ukraine was only just beginning.
The memory came flooding back to me this week when the LIV Golf series finally got under way at the Centurion Club outside London. The LIV tour, which had 17 members of the PGA Tour on board at last count, is being funded by the Saudi Arabian government, which made an initial $400 million investment to get the league started. (LIV is for the number 54, the score if you birdied all 18 holes.)
We can argue the merits of a rival professional golf league, and whether the PGA Tour, which has been shaken to its core by LIV Golf, was ripe for a challenge to its primacy in the sport. I’ll confess, I didn’t watch the opening round on Thursday, but I’ve heard that the presentation and the team sports aspect were a refreshing departure from the typical, staid PGA format.
There’s no getting around the fact that LIV is a ghastly appeal to player greed. Even more so, it’s a ploy by Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince and de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, to use golf to showcase the modernizing aspects of what remains a repressive, authoritarian regime.
The Saudis have thrown grotesque sums of money at some of golf’s biggest names. Dustin Johnson got $150 million. There were reports that Tiger Woods declined an offer of close to $1 billion. Phil Mickelson initially criticized Saudi Arabia for its human rights record, then fell in line when the Saudi-backed league tossed $200 million his way.
Perhaps that will help bolster Lefty’s gambling coffers. There were revelations in a new book by Alan Shipnuck that Mickelson lost $40 million gambling over a four-year stretch. Yes, even good ol’ Phil, the devoted husband and family man, the everyman hero, has his price.
Then there’s Greg Norman, the CEO and commissioner of LIV Investments, who called Jack Nicklaus a “hypocrite” for initially showing support for the venture, then turning down a reported nine-figure offer to be CEO before Norman got the gig. The Shark also ripped Rory McIlroy as “brainwashed” for turning down LIV Golf and instead remaining true to the PGA Tour.
Here’s Norman’s idiotic take on Saudi Arabia’s dubious human rights record under bin Salman, or ‘MBS’: “Look, we’ve all made mistakes.”
Mistakes? Amnesty International has criticized Saudi Arabia’s “appalling human rights record” and called the LIV players “willing stooges” for supporting the corrupt Gulf kingdom.
Yes, I guess it was a small mistake when bin Salman approved of the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as the U.S. director of national intelligence concluded.
Then there was the Saudis conducting a mass execution of 81 people accused of terrorism and other crimes, such as harboring “deviant beliefs.” A Saudi aid worker named Abdulrahman al-Sadhan got 20 years in prison for tweeting satirical comments about the regime. Reports show that LGBTQ citizens are being arrested in large numbers in the Kingdom.
The Saudis have made positive advancements, minimizing the power of religious clerics and supposedly giving more freedom to females. But according to Amnesty, Saudi Arabian women are still second-class citizens when it comes to marriage, divorce, child custody and inheritance.
During one awkward moment in a press conference this week at the London event, none of the players, including Johnson and Louis Oosthuizen, would answer a question about Saudi Arabia’s shabby treatment of women and homosexuals.
Norman, who apparently went to the Donald Trump school of veracity, claimed in May that LIV Golf had made a “substantial” offer to the LPGA and LET tours, but they rejected the offers. The LPGA was quick to deny that any offer had been made.
Karri Webb, a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, was a big fan of Norman growing up. When she heard him downplaying the Saudis’ human rights record and mistreatment of women, she tweeted, "The little girl in me just died well and truly!!"
On Thursday, the PGA Tour suspended 17 players who took part in the inaugural LIV event, including Mickelson, Johnson, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter. The PGA does not control the four majors or the Ryder Cup, so anyone who competes in LIV Golf can play in those events, which should make the majors even more significant in the golf world.
The PGA Tour is on shaky ground when it bans players from competing. Excluding players might create further resentment toward the tour, and sympathy for the rebels.
Competition isn’t necessarily a bad thing. The major team sports all faced competition from rival leagues, like the WHA, ABA and USFL. When top players jumped to other leagues, it forced the existing leagues to make changes and improve wages and conditions for the players.
Player unions challenged the leagues and created much more lucrative deals and working conditions for the competitors. It’s common for Joe Fan to complain about the huge contracts of professional athletes and to talk about the creeping greed. I’ve always defended the players for getting all the money they can when teams and leagues are swimming in huge television contracts.
Maybe it’s time for the PGA players to unionize. Unlike the team sports athletes, they’re considered independent contractors. They have to pay their own expenses, such as travel, caddies and coaching. It’s tough for the marginal golfer to survive out there.
So, it’s understandable if resentment exists among some pro golfers about the sport’s entrenched establishment. More leagues, events and money can benefit everyone.
But the LIV Golf option is a bad look for the golfers. It makes them look like greedy pawns, silent accomplices in MBS’s attempt to rebrand a repressive regime. Mickelson, Norman and Johnson are seen as evidence that anyone can be bought nowadays, any atrocity covered up in sports washing.
Imagine if this had taken place in 2002, rather than 2022, knowing that 15 of the 19 terrorists who attacked the United States on 9/11 were Saudis. Or has that ‘mistake’ been forgotten?
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
