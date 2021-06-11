Sullivan: Even without LeBron, NBA playoffs as exciting as ever

I’ve said for years that the NFL’s division round is the most compelling of the playoffs. You have eight teams in four highly competitive games, which tends to produce some of the most memorable moments in the postseason.
The NBA has a similar feel right now. The four conference semifinal series feature eight very talented teams, with some of the most electric young players and a slew of established stars rising up in the playoff crucible.
There's a fresh quality to these playoffs, perhaps because some of the usual suspects are gone. This year's will be the first NBA Finals without LeBron James or the Golden State Warriors since 2010, when the Celtics beat the Lakers.
I had almost forgotten that the Warriors and Cavaliers met in the Finals four years in a row between 2015-18. It was great drama, but it got a little stale after awhile. At times, I wished some of the sport’s newer stars would have the chance to perform on the biggest stage.
Well, we’re definitely going to see something different this year. None of the eight remaining teams has reached the Finals in nearly two decades. The last to make it was the Nets in 2003, when they played in the Meadowlands and Jason Kidd was the star. Try to remember anyone else from Jersey's lineup.
In the West, none of the current surviving quartet has reached the NBA Finals in this millennium. You have to go back to the 1998 Utah Jazz, and Michael Jordan making the shot over Byron Russell in Game 6 to win his sixth championship in his last dance with the Bulls.
Heck, the Clippers have never even reached a conference final since leaving Buffalo in 1978. The Nuggets haven’t made it to the NBA Finals since leaving the ABA in 1976.
Sure, I miss LeBron and Steph Curry a bit. But the game is fine without them. It’s surely not lacking for star power and dynamic scorers. Have you seen Utah’s Donovan Mitchell lately? Or Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Atlanta’s Trae Young, Philly’s Joel Embiid, or Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving lighting it up for Brooklyn?
But let's stop to acknowledge the surpassing greatness of LeBron James. Until the Lakers' loss to the Suns in the first round, James had been on the winning side in 27 consecutive conference series, going back to the Cavs’ loss to the Celtics in the 2010 East semis, which spurred his decision to take his talents to Miami.
James played in eight straight NBA Finals — four with the Heat and four more after his return to Cleveland. That’s a staggering run, and it’s not likely to be equaled. Winning a single series is difficult. Making it to the NBA Finals can be the quest of a lifetime, even for a star player.
Charles Barkley got there once and lost. Same for Patrick Ewing, Allen Iverson and Reggie Miller. Steve Nash won two MVPs, but never made the Finals. Dominique Wilkins never reached a conference final. He never won a playoff series after the epic Game 7 loss to Larry Bird and the Celtics in 1988.
So it would be nice to see guys break through. Chris Paul is one of the greatest players never to reach the Finals. He reached one conference final but missed the last two games of Houston’s loss to the Warriors in seven games in 2018. He has a good chance, at 36 and in his 16th season, with this Suns team.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, who renewed his commitment to Milwaukee with a new contract in December, has won two MVPs but hasn’t made the Finals. The Bucks trail the Nets, 2-1, heading to Sunday’s game in Milwaukee. And James Harden hasn’t played since hurting his hamstring 43 seconds into Game One.
The Bucks struggled to win a game after getting smoked in the first two in Brooklyn. They’re in trouble against a Nets team that has two elite scorers in Durant and Irving, a resurgent Blake Griffin, and a strong supporting cast that’s better on defense than people realize.
Durant is an elite playoff defender and has caused problems for Giannis in the paint in the first three games. People forget that he led the Finals in blocked shots two years in a row when he won consecutive titles with the Warriors.
I see Brooklyn getting to the Finals. The Sixers simply aren’t good enough on offense. Ben Simmons is a tremendous talent, but it’s hard to go deep into the playoffs with a point guard who can’t shoot 3-pointers or free throws — particularly in the modern game.
The West has three of the top four teams left in the field — the Clippers, Jazz and Suns. I’d love to see the Clippers get to the Finals. There's the Braves angle, of course. They haven’t made a conference final since leaving Buffalo and didn’t win a single playoff series until 2006.
Kawhi Leonard is a truly great clutch player. His career playoff shooting percentage is .511, or .018 above his regular-season mark of .493. It’s rare for any player to shoot better in the playoffs, when the opposition is naturally stronger and the stakes higher.
Only four of the top 40 scorers in NBA history shot for a higher percentage in the playoffs than the regular season in their careers. They were all centers. The only one close to Leonard was Hakeem Olajuwon, whose percentage increased by .016 in the playoffs.
Leonard is looking to become the fifth player to make the Finals with three different teams (along with Robert Horry, John Salley, Danny Green and LeBron James). Only LeBron was MVP with three different teams. Leonard did it with the Spurs and two years ago with Toronto.
The Clippers are heading back to LA, down 2-0 to Utah. You can never count Leonard out. The Clips went down 2-0 to the Mavs in the first round and came back. But they’ll be hard-pressed to beat a deep, offensively dynamic Jazz team with a rising superstar in Mitchell.
Mitchell has been Jordan-like in this postseason. In two games against the Clippers, he’s averaging 41.0 points. He has more points than minutes played. Going back to last year’s seven-game conference semi loss to Denver, in which he twice scored 50-plus points, Mitchell is averaging 34.6 points over 13 playoff games.
The Jazz are a wonderfully constructed team with elements of the old game and the new, with a brilliant head coach in Quin Snyder. In Rudy Gobert, they have a shot-blocking center, the three-time defensive player of the year. Veteran Bojan Bogdanovic is an underrated defender who guarded Leonard for much of Game 2 and more than held his own.
A Suns-Jazz conference final would be a treat. Phoenix is in the playoffs for the first time since 2010, and Paul is on a mission. Deandre Ayton, the Suns’ young center, reminds me of Robert Parish from the Bird-era Celtics. You always wanted more, but when the game ended Parish had 20 points, 10 rebounds and a couple of blocks, and his team usually won.
The playoffs should get only more compelling from here. One thing is certain: The NBA Finals will feature two teams that haven’t reached the championship series since before LeBron James entered the league in 2004 — or in the case of the Clipper and Nuggets, been to the Finals at all.
I’d say it’s about time LeBron gave someone else a chance.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
