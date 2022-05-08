Bivol hands Canelo Alvarez first loss since 2013

PARADISE, Nev. — Exactly how long is 3,157 days? Well, the Buffalo Bills fans were eagerly awaiting the second NFL start of their intriguing first-round quarterback — EJ Manuel.
That’s also how long it has been since Canelo Alvarez tasted defeat in a boxing ring, a loss to Floyd Mayweather on September 14, 2013. Alvarez suffered his second loss as a pro Saturday night as Dimitry Bivol successfully defended his WBA Light Heavyweight championship, disappointing a partisan crowd of Canelo supporters at T-Mobile Arena.
Officially, Bivol won on all three scorecards, 115-113. One of the scorecards was turned in by Niagara Falls native Dave Moretti. All three judges scored each round exactly the same. GNN Sports scored the fight 116-112 for Bivol.
While the loss to Mayweather, one of the greatest fighters of all time, wasn’t surprising, Saturday night’s was, at least to the oddsmakers. Alvarez was a minus-550 favorite to win. But, the many who disregarded Bivol as a capable opponent were proven wrong.
“I proved tonight I’m the best,” he said.
Alvarez (52-2-2, 39 knockouts) landed just 84 of 495 punches, while Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) landed 152 of 710. The 84 punches landed for Alvarez were the fewest for him in a 12-round fight. Alvarez was frustrated all night by Bivol’s defense and the pinpoint accuracy on his punches.
“I felt his power,” Bivol said. “You can see my arm. He beat my arm up, but not my head.”
Out of 12 ringside observers polled, all had Bivol winning the fight. Each had Bivol winning at least eight rounds, in contrast to the judges, who had him winning only seven. Despite this, Alvarez still maintained he won the fight.
“Sometimes judges score things they shouldn’t,” Alvarez said. “He was throwing shots, but I was rolling punches.”
Alvarez had his 2022 fight schedule mapped out until this setback. He was set to face Gennadiy Golovkin on Sept. 17 to complete their trilogy at 168 pounds, where Alverez is the undisputed champion, then likely face the Artur Beterbiev-Joe Smith Jr. winner to attempt to unify the 175-pound division. Obviously, with the loss to Bivol, that isn’t going to happen as planned.
“Sorry I broke your plans with Gennadiy Golovkin, maybe,” Bivol said to promoter Eddie Hearn, with a smirk after the fight that suggested he indeed was not sorry.
Alvarez should face zero scrutiny for challenging himself in a weight class that doesn’t match his size or strength. Alvarez mentioned after the fight he’d like a rematch with Bivol, and there is a rematch clause he can exercise, but the prudent decision might be to go forward with his proposed September bout with Golovkin and continue to defend the undisputed championship at 168 pounds. The old boxing adage “a good big man beats a good little man” seemed to be in play for this fight.
“I’m glad I proved myself today,” Bivol said. “I’m the best.”
And, as for Alvarez's very immediate future?
“I’m gonna go golf, I think,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.