Nate Oats enjoying Blue Collar U ride at TBT

Jet-setting between recruiting trips before attending NBA draft parties and vacationing at the beach, Nate Oats took a stroll down memory lane.
Oats had a front-row seat on the baseline to watch the embodiment of the championship culture he cultivated at Buffalo bloom in the best of three victories in four nights Tuesday at The Basketball Tournament regional in Columbus, Ohio. The architect of Blue Collar U, a group constructed almost entirely of players he recruited to Buffalo, led by two of two trusted assistants he took with from UB to Alabama, Oats has been transformed into a Bulls fan.
“I know all these guys, and I wouldn’t be where I’m at without them,” Oats said outside the locker room at Ohio State’s Covelli Centre following Blue Collar U’s third-round victory. “So I’ve become a big fan and have been really cheering them on.”
Oats followed the upstart UB alumni team’s opening round games from afar, watching the first win on his phone while recruiting the Nike EYBL Peach Jam in Georgia, and the second from back home in Alabama.
“I was yelling at the TV,” Oats said, “like a real fan.”
Having flown into Columbus on the private plane of a Crimson Tide booster Tuesday night, Oats was unsure if he will be able to get away from his family vacation to reconvene with Blue Collar U in Dayton, where the TBT resumes tonight. The Bulls meet The Money Team, a squad sponsored by Floyd Mayweather that includes former Niagara University standout Tremmell Darden, in the 9 p.m. quarterfinal on ESPN2.
In their quest to win the $1 million grand prize, the Bulls posted their biggest TBT win, 78-61 against Miami Hurricanes alumni team Category 5, and best defensive performance with Oats in attendance.
“Oats is the one who brought us all together,” said Nick Perkins, whose hustle was rewarded for a second straight win with the honorary hard-hat, presented postgame by Oats.
“He started this,” said Jeremy Harris, the winning shot-maker in Blue Collar U’s third triumph in TBT’s unique Elam Ending. “He’s the head of the snake.”
“During the game, I looked over at him a couple of times,” high scorer CJ Massinburg said. “I saw the fire in his eyes, and it was like, OK, let’s go!”
“The whole blue-collar thing,” Oats said, "I told them after the game, that’s why you are winning. You play harder than the other team. They still have that mentality.”
Oats reconnected most with Wes Clark, the lead guard he coached at Romulus High in Detroit and at UB. He tended to Clark’s daughter before the game, checked on Clark’s injured hamstring at halftime and in with his mother after the game.
Clark, Blue Collar U’s high scorer and walk-off shot-maker in the first two victories, is out for the remainder of TBT with a hamstring strain, team sources said, but an MRI confirmed he avoided serious injury.
Further enhancing Oats’ rooting interests, Blue Collar U is managed by his assistant, super-recruiter Bryan Hodgson, and coached by Adam Bauman, operations director for Oats at UB and Alabama.
“I thought it was awesome when Bryan came to me and told me what he was putting together,” Oats said. “We talked about who should coach it, and it made a lot of sense to be Adam. He knows all of the guys, he coached them all, and he knows all the stuff we run.”
After leaving the TBT, Oats took another detour from the recruiting trail to celebrate two of his Alabama players getting drafted into the NBA. While Hodgson was with No. 12 overall pick Josh Primo in New York, Oats joined viewing party for 35th pick Herbert Jones in Tuscaloosa.
“I’m all aways keeping track and pulling for all these guys in their professional careers,” said Oats, noting how Blue Collar U’s run at TBT “is another time I can be a big fan of theirs.”
