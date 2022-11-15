Natalie Killion decided to try high school swimming for the first time to see what it was like to be a part of a Lockport team.
She’s had plenty of individual success at the club level and it continued with the Lions, placing in the top-three in Section VI in eight events. As Killion prepares for her first high school state meet on Friday and Saturday in Webster, she won’t be alone.
For the first time since 2016, a Lockport relay team has qualified for states, with Killion, Maddie Fragale, Maddie Martino and Leah Gaskill set to compete in the 200-yard medley relay in the very first event of the meet.
Killion will also participate in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke, while Gaskill, an eighth-grader will also compete in the 50 freestyle.
“I think the girls have all really worked hard to get to the point, especially the (200 medley) relay that we’re sending to states,” said Killion. “We’ve consistently worked hard at every practice and I think that’s why we deserve to kind of show what we’ve been working on at states (this) week. I feel like we’ve all prepared enough and that we’re ready to go.”
With just Killion and Fragale as the two true seniors on the team this season, Lockport head coach Laura Baker knew she would have a team filled with underclassmen ready to compete starting this fall.
“It’s exciting to know that we have a young team even though we are losing Natalie and Maddie but we also have younger swimmers coming in next year that are going to hopefully eventually fill those gaps,” said Baker, a 2008 Lockport High School graduate and alumnus of the program.
For Killion – who committed to Niagara University next fall – competing at the high school level for Lockport was a years-long process after she elected to focus solely on competing – and even winning – multiple state events on the club swimming circuit. Outside of different practice styles between the two levels, Killion said she does not regret joining the Lions this season and learning under Baker.
“She’s treated me the same just as everybody else, which is really nice,” said Killion, who established new Lockport records in five different events, including the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke earlier this season. “That was something that I was a little worried about – just with the team – because I know they were together for a long time and it’s kind of weird just throwing someone out there for a new year and I understand that. But, she has treated me just like a daughter and taken me under her wing.”
“(Natalie) really has brought up the caliber of our team,” said Baker. “With her work ethic in practice, she really pushes the other girls and I can see she’s a great leader, she’s positive, she’s motivating and she just does what I ask her to do… She’s like the prime athlete that you always want, that just listens to what you say and does it and is successful and has great sportsmanship.”
Fragale concludes her four-year career competing with the Lions this weekend. Earlier this fall, Fragale dealt with a shoulder injury but came back and helped the 200 Medley Relay team post a time of 1 minute, 51.89 seconds at the Section VI Class A championships last month held at Sweet Home High School, breaking a 20-year program record as a result.
“I would say it’s been one of the best parts of my life,” said Fragale. “We are like a family. We work hard together. It taught me skills of (character) and building that and motivation and cheering people on and all of those things really builds swimming and working hard together as a team.”
Should the Lions win this weekend, it would be the first time since Williamsville North in 2000 that a Section VI team won a state title. Regardless of the outcome this weekend, Killion and Baker agreed the future is bright in Lockport.
“I think, most of all, it’s just a learning experience,” said Killion. “I know this is me and Maddie (Fragale’s) last year to go to states, but, for the other girls, they have a few more opportunities… We’re just trying to go out there and race the other girls and see what we can do and see how high we can place.”
“I hope the community realizes that this program has been really strong for a long time,” said Baker. “I was on the team for many years and we were (at the) top of the section, you know? And that’s how I think this program should be. That’s what I’m trying to get it back to and I think we’re starting to get to that point.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.