Te’Sean Mathews was spent. His knee locked up and he was being propped up by crutches.
If Mathews looked like he had been in a car crash, it was because he was. Three days before Niagara Wheatfield squared off with Niagara Falls on Friday, Mathews was struck by a car while riding his bike. But the Falcons still rode Mathews in the second half to a 26-21 victory, their first of the season.
In the first half, Niagara Wheatfield attempted to air it out and appeared ready to fly away after taking a 14-0 lead. But Niagara Falls slowed the game to a crawl, battering the Falcons with a gritty rushing attack and stuffing any semblance of a running game for Niagara Wheatfield, at least until the final drive of the game.
Trailing 21-20 with 6:12 remaining, the Falcons embarked on the go-ahead drive more than 60 yards away. No passes were called and they began to hit the edges of the Wolverine defense for chunks until Tremell Mathews dove in for the game-winning touchdown with 33 seconds to play. Niagara Wheatfield head coach Joe Kiszka called the win a season-changing performance.
“It’s a young group of kids and we told them once they start to bond together and start playing as a team, it doesn’t matter what the adversity is,” Kiszka said. “We could be up at one point and down at another. These kids have seen it, but you have to finish. You start what you finish and these guys bought into it. They played as a team and laid the first brick of the foundation of the team going forward.”
While Niagara Wheatfield (1-2) found success in the passing game early — including a 71-yard pass from Xander Fletcher to Shawn Watson on the first play of the game — Niagara Falls missed on several sure-fire touchdown passes in the first half. But the Wolverines switched to a run-first offense in the second half and changed the complexion of the game.
Niagara Falls threw three passes in the second half and leaned on the running game, particularly Joey Kusmierski. The junior battled cramps all night, but still managed three touchdowns, including a 20-yard run to take a 21-20 lead late in the game.
The Falcons decided to match the grittiness of the Wolverines, however, despite amassing 25 yards of rushing in the first half. Te’Sean Mathews was the main beneficiary, running for 63 of his 86 yards in the final 24 minutes, while Thomas Jessie added 66 as they hammered the perimeter of the defense.
“I just had to push through the pain,” Mathews said. “I knew my team was relying on me and I had to be there for them. … It feels like I can do anything. Everyone believing in me gives me a boost to power through the pain.”
As much Niagara Wheatfield left feeling its fortunes were changing, Niagara Falls coach Don Bass sat dejected outside the locker room. The Wolverines dropped to 0-3 and he feels they should be 2-1.
Niagara Falls started the game sluggish and Bass felt they let up after taking the lead prior to the Falcons’ 5-minute, 39-second final drive. Of course, it did not help that the Wolverine defense lost four starters due to cramps and then two more went down on the final drive.
“(Kusmierski) had an outstanding game and our offensive line had heck of a blocks — we moved the ball,” Bass said. “It hurts because we’re better than them. It hurts because we’re 0-3 and I feel we should be 2-1. I just feel that when we went ahead, we didn’t play our best ball.”
Both teams play at 2 p.m. Sept. 15, Niagara Wheatfield at Kenmore West and Niagara Falls hosting Lancaster.
NOTES: Niagara Wheatfield’s Xander Fletcher went 10 of 18 for 128 yards, one touchdown pass and two rushing. He also had an interception on defense to end the game. Tremell Mathews had one rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown. … Niagara Falls cornerback Xzavion Nix had two interceptions.
