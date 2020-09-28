SANBORN — We may be in an odd year with 2020, but Niagara Wheatfield boys soccer wants to keep things business as usual.
The Falcons have unveiled their new turf facility, becoming the latest Niagara Frontier League school to do so in recent years. NW has hopes of christening the field by building on the success of 2019, when it posted a 17-2-1 record and won the overall Section VI Class A championship.
Head coach John Coulter will have to replace a strong group from a season ago, as 11 players have moved on with graduation, including first team All-Western New York picks Jake Vallas, Ralph Wence and Austin Osetkowski.
This doesn't include losing out on three other potential returnees — AJ Zarcone, Josh Morelli and Noah Morelli — who are playing for the U.S. Soccer Development Academy's Empire United team in Rochester, making them ineligible for the 2020 season.
Junior defenseman and team co-captain Max Schroeder is looking forward to seeing how the young guys step up from the JV level. Jake Romanow hopes to be one of the veterans to help bring those young guys along as he prepares for a bigger leadership role this fall as a co-captain.
"(We'll) definitely step up and teach the newbies how to compete with the big kids," Romanow said.
Sophomore goalie Evan Osetkowski knows just how tough the NFL competition is, so he believes the Falcons will have to play to the level of their league rivals each outing. His brother, Brandon, also reflected on even getting to play out this NFL schedule. Even with the uncertainty 2020 has spawned, the elder Osetkowski knows his team will be ready due to its preparation.
"We've had to do a lot on our own, take ownership ... either go to like a park somewhere and get together in small groups," Brandon said. "It's been difficult but we've been doing it."
Coulter also finds confidence in this group knowing it'll be loaded with kids coming up after a strong JV season. The loss of over a dozen players does not waver Coulter's confidence in his squad, as he still has his sights set on claiming the NFL crown.
The biggest task Coulter anticipates handling is keeping his team healthy. With limited training time this summer mixed in with a fast-break practice schedule leading up to game action Saturday, he hopes to see his young guys get caught up to the varsity speed in short order.
"Team are gonna change, I think, from week to week this year," Coulter said. "If we can make sure our guys stay healthy, we have our full team with us for every game, I think that's our first starting point. Beyond that, we have a lot of the team that is going to need to bring themselves up to the varsity-level speed. We have a lot of guys coming up from JV who are used to playing at that speed and this is just a faster pace."
With NW looking to get rolling again, here are how our other NFL programs are looking:
Lewiston-Porter
What some may forget is that it was the Lancers, not the Falcons, took the NFL title in 2019. Lew-Port had one of the biggest upsets in all of Section VI, giving NW its only NFL loss all season in a 1-0 game for the league championship.
Head coach Rick Sweeney will lean on a core four of team captains: Jacob Forney, Luke Lombardo, Jacob Niccola and Robert Woods. Forney is a returning first team All-NFL selection as a midfielder and he also started as the central defender in 2018 during L-P's Class A-2 title run.
Lombardo was also a second team pick for All-NFL, as was Woods following his sophomore year. This could be the year Woods takes the next step, after a third team all-league season as a freshman. He's the league's highest returning goal scorer from a season ago (18 goals, 6 game-winners in 2019).
One name to look out for will be Josh Long, who should be marking opposing teams' top scorers all season.
Niagara Falls
After a four-year stint at the JV level, Rob Augustino is back coaching Wolverines varsity, which he initially served from 2002-15. Augustino will look to three returning senior starters with midfielder Peter Campbell, striker Zach Stevens and defender Matt Sarkees.
Augustino is also expecting contributions from senior Rocco Strangio, junior Isaiah Welch and junior Chad Eggers. Also, be sure to look out for junior keeper Tyler White, who looks to build on his first season ever playing goalie last fall.
The 2019 JV squad could prove well for this year's Wolverines, with six other juniors coming up from the level, as well as some sophomores who could find their way onto the field.
Lockport
Jeff Hulshoff is back roaming the sidelines, as the Lions look to replace All-WNY large schools defender Anthony Haak. Luckily the Lions bring back first team All-NFL midfielder and team co-captain Reilly Boyer, as well as third team selection and co-captain Mike Molinaro, who's also back at midfield.
The Lions' third captain will be junior Brayden Velia, who should start at goalie this season.
Lockport saw a unique influx of football players joining the squad as well, with them not being able to compete on the gridiron until March. Look out for the likes of Ricky Maye, Imario Douglas and Julius Williams to earn playing time for this Lions squad.
North Tonawanda
The Lumberjacks are back again under the direction of head coach Rob Brocklehurst. NT will be tasked with replacing forward Tyler MacNeil, after he was a first team large schools All-WNY selection. Other key losses include midfielder Pedro Lopes and defender Bryan Toth, as both were first team All-NFL picks.
With a torch waiting to be passed, Brocklehurst will look to his lone returning captain in midfielder JP Barone. Not only will this be Barone's final season at NT, he and Brocklehurst have worked together since the former's days as a JV player.
Brocklehurst expects a bounce-back senior season from midfielder Nick Sciandra, who worked through an injury-plagued 2019. Senior Ben Grawe and junior Max Waliszewski should be key on defense, as Brocklehurst called Grawe the "bridge" between the '19 team and this year's squad.
Waliszewski was called up last season from the JV and has years of working with Brocklehurst in the travel ranks.
Lastly, one x-factor for the Jacks could be senior Chris Lyons. Brocklehurst said Lyons can play any position on the field and called him just as great a leader as an on-field weapon.
Grand Island
The Vikings look to compete in the NFL once again, as Frank Butcher comes back for another season at GI. Although the team only has three seniors, Butcher anticipate strong play from this group.
Those seniors will be key on D, as Joe Knight and Josh Hunt play center back while Sam Carpenter minds the net. The Vikings have several juniors who gained experience last fall, with Sean Graham, Angelo Aiello and Anthony Amato all returning to the pitch.
Amato will be slowed to start the season, however, as he recovers from offseason surgery. The hope is that the junior defender will be back in action for sectionals.
