N-O, Starpoint golf teams eye the future

The story of the 2021 golf season in the Niagara Frontier region has been the number of young golfers taking a keen interest in the sport.
For the locals in the Niagara-Orleans League and Starpoint, the only Niagara County team competing in the Erie County Interscholastic Conference, the youth movement has also hit.
For some teams, while a player may be young, it may be better to call them a “fresh golfer,” rather than young golfer. With the pandemic hindering activities for the past two summers, local coaches have seen an increase in new golfers. With not much else to do, more kids have chosen to pick up golf as a hobby, and in turn play for their respective high schools.
The majority of golfers don’t swing for the first time and realize they’re Tiger Woods. Coaches in the area have preached that this year will really consist of acclimating fresh golfers to the rules and dignity of the sport.
And, of course, while there will be many new faces on local golf squads as the years come, there is still plenty of experienced talent in the local region teeing off for Starpoint and the four N-O locals.
That talent will be on display in a major way today at Willowbrook Golf Course, where the N-O holds its league championship tournament.
Barker
Coach Rob Mucha and his Raiders team are coming off a 2020 season where they were young and finished in the middle of the pack. The tides have turned though, as Barker has got out to an 8-1 start, battling for the top of the N-O with a talented Akron team.
“I have some good young talent that have progressively gotten better the last couple years. So, it was a good year, it was a fun year, it was a year of growth, but we held our own and were competitive,” Mucha said.
For 2021, Barker has a roster of 10, including two senior starters — Nathan Meza Ray and Willard Nellist. Two of its best shooters are sophomores Joel Harris and Charlie LaGreca, leaving wide open hopes for the future.
While the team got off to a good start, Mucha admitted, Akron still has a lot of talent from their title clinching team last season, and it would take some very good rounds to take the N-O crown. Instead, Mucha has focused on getting his younger players outside the top six ready to go for years to come.
“It’s not out of realm, but we’ll see how it goes ... ,” Mucha said. “Really, it’s all about trying to groom my younger players out of the top six to try to replace what I’m losing with my two seniors. So, my hopes are that … we can replace those strokes by my one and two getting better and my five and six getting better and then hoping that someone can come and fill that role for next year.”
Newfane
The Panthers endured some of the toughest losses coming into the 2021 season, as the team graduated five seniors following a 10-2 campaign. Despite the departures of Sam Capen, who finished second in the league last season, as well as Trevor Heschke, Zach Murray, Denero Harrison and Cole Littman, coach Michael Capen still had high hopes for the year.
“We’re a little young, my top three are sophomores. … It was tough (losing five seniors), and I didn’t expect these three to come in and play the way they have. It’s been a pleasant surprise,” Capen said. “We have a real good chance to come in second. Akron didn’t lose anybody and brought everyone back.”
Capen added that the team had losses versus Akron and Barker to start the season, but felt confident his team, which shot a program-low 219 this season, could win out and make a push near the top.
The Panthers' sophomore trio consists of Kaiden Rose, Colin Irwin and Jack Goehle. Capen praised the three for stepping up big for the team.
“Those three have been playing all summer. ... They played a lot together over the summer and they came out shooting pretty good this year,” Capen said. “They’re still not quite there yet, but when they are seniors, I don’t think anyone will beat them.”
Wilson
The Lakemen came into 2021 with a new coach after a 6-6 campaign a year ago. Rich Meyers took over for recently retired coach Mark Kurtz and now controls a roster that has low numbers but isn't lacking for talent.
Of the six players on the roster, three possess Meyers' last name. Junior Nathan Meyers was near the top of the league standings last year after logging an 85 at the league tourney. In addition to Nathan, his brothers, senior Richie and seventh-grader Ben, also play. Coach Meyers said, with a laugh, the team is its own “family tree.”
Additionally, junior Michael Bubar sits as Wilson's No. 2 golfer. Bubar has been on the team since seventh grade and has been a “consistent starter since freshman year.”
Coach Meyers admitted, with such a small team, expectations are mixed, but he remained hopeful, with a little bit of a down league this season, his Lakemen could get some wins and maybe make some noise in the league tournament.
Nathan Meyers enters today's N-O tourney expected to compete with Medina's Aidan Paul for the individual title.
Royalton-Hartland
If you’re looking for possibly the youngest roster in the region, look no further than the Rams. With a roster of nine guys, Roy-Hart consists of two returning seniors and seven middle schoolers.
After a tough season record-wise, the team lost graduated senior McCarthy Lang, who was a girls sectional qualifier last year.
“The middle school contingent has done an excellent job,” first-year Rams coach Matt Sweeney said. “They’ve been competing against high school golfers that have been playing for many years.”
Sweeney added, in the short time the young golfers have been on the course, he’s seen significant growth.
“Some of our middle schoolers had never even shot a full nine holes of golf before and joined because of interest in the sport. … We recently had a match against Medina and won and two of our eighth-grade boys did an excellent job,” he said.
With such a young group, contending for a title is obviously tough. Sweeney admitted a big goal is to continue to see his team grow as the season and years progress.
“We realize we have a very young squad. We are really excited they are getting out there and golfing and actually learning the game of golf,” he said. “Many people don’t realize that there are a lot of rules associated with the game. It takes a lot of experience to understand the rules and have a good, strong game. So, our goal this year is to get our golfers out there and teach them the rules of the game that they’re going to be able to make the good decisions as they mature in their golf game.”
Starpoint
For Niagara County's lone ECIC squad, it’s been an adjustment this season. After losing five senior starters from a year ago, coach Joe Anastasi still has returning talent, but admitted he has some young and new-to-the-game players.
Replacing those rounds lost has been an interesting task.
“It’s tough, because you can’t keep seventh or eighth graders unless they’re in your top-eight, so it’s hard to build a program considering that,” Anastasi said. “Some of them have never played competitive golf, so in addition to teaching them how to play the game, you also have to teach them the rules of the game and everything else that comes with it. So, it’s been a challenge, but it’s good at the same time.”
Returning to the top four for the Spartans are freshman Tyler Grimm, who has played consistently in the 30s; junior Drew Beiter, who Anastasi says has an average in the low 40s, but is capable of shooting in the 30s; senior Sean Schifferle, who has been improving and hits the ball long; and sophomore Joe Muscarella. Anastasi said Muscarella wasn’t an everyday starter last season but has worked incredibly hard on his game.
Anastasi said the four are great to be around, working hard and practicing a lot, bringing high character to the Spartans.
Additionally, playing in the ECIC, Starpoint was bumped from the small schools class to the large schools. After seeing a plethora of success in the small schools, it has been an adjustment in the large schools. Anastasi said there will be rounds where his team shoots great numbers that would win small school matches, but against the large schools, they’ve resulted in losses. Larger schools also carry a vast number of golfers who have played in tournaments and belong to local country clubs.
Moving forward, Anastasi expects and hopes his team can win matches this year, but in the long term he hopes he gets his new players to “love and respect the game, and to keep working hard.” He added that this group has been one of his most receptive, and a pleasure to be around.
