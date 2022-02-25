Myles Kates brings endless energy to NCCC hoops

A complex congenital heart defect sidelined Myles Kates in his athletic pursuits. Pouring his heart into the Niagara County Community College basketball team, the student manager has endeared himself among the Thunderwolves as a vital energy source in their success.
On top of his manager duties — equipment and clock management during practice, laundry, water, ice, game recording, with commentary — Kates’ alto howl — Skee-woah! — has become a rallying cry at NCCC, the sound of which brightens the demeanor of men’s basketball coach Bill Beilein.
“Myles’ personality has become a big part of our program,” Beilein said. “Just an awesome kid, full of passion.”
A Lewiston-Porter graduate, Kates is in his second season working with the nationally-ranked program at NCCC, where this weekend’s regional championship playoffs in men’s and women’s basketball are being held.
“He brings positive vibes all the time,” said Justin Hendrick, the Thunderwolves’ all-region guard. “He will do anything for you, and do it with a great attitude.”
Recognized at halftime of last week’s regular season finale for his contributions to the program, Kates was proud to receive a framed Thunderwolves jersey in front of his father, who had driven up from North Carolina to attend the game.
“I’m grateful to be a part of this team and this culture,” Kates said. “Coach Beilein is one of the nicest people I’ve ever met. How he puts everything together here is amazing. And being a part of the team is incredible.”
Kates has always been passionate about sports, but unable to play contact varieties since undergoing his fifth open-heart surgery five years ago.
Born with a hole between his right and left ventricles, without a pulmonary artery and with the top and bottom parts of his heart facing unnatural directions, Kates also has an irregular heartbeat. Surgeries have compromised strength in his chest, ribs and sternum, putting him at higher risk of injury if he sustained a hit to that area.
As a freshman seeking to join the modified football team at Lew-Port just before his most recent surgery, Kates was invited by coach Matt Bradshaw to be the team manager. He also assumed that role for basketball season, and Bradshaw recommended Kates to Beilein, whose sons played basketball for the Lancers.
Kates was as committed to his manager role as any player on the Lew-Port team, Bradshaw told the GNN Sports in 2020.
“I loved it,” Kates said. “And I really wanted to keep doing it in college.”
While many managers prefer to stay in the background, Kates took center stage dancing in videos for social media after the Thunderwolves won the regional championship on their home court last spring.
“That’s Myles, always dancing,” Hendrick said. “If you are having a bad day, he’ll come up to you in the hallway doing his moves.”
Expressing himself through dance helps Kates overcome, “being kind of awkward with talking. It just comes out of me.”
Shyness to speak also disappears when Kates is recording games, and the Thunderwolves have grown fond of listening to his running commentary during video sessions.
“He has a high acumen for the game, and that comes out as he’s doing video,” Beilein said.
“That kid needs a podcast,” Will Duff, the Lew-Port basketball dad and longtime Thunderwolves supporter, has told Beilein.
Planning to study sports management at his next school, Kates hopes to continue managing for a college basketball team.
“He gets along with everyone and he’s usually always in a good mood,” said Beilein, with an addendum to his scouting report. “But he hates when we lose. So moving on and finding a program for him, winning will be a priority.”
Heart-warmed by the way NCCC embraced him, Kates said “I feel better than ever,” physically, and he was determined to join the Thunderwolves during their preseason conditioning runs at Devil’s Hole State Park.
“We love Myles,” Hendrick said. “And everything he does for us.”
The feeling is mutual.
“We’re having a great season,” Kates said. “Hopefully we can keep it going, win districts and go to nationals. That would be my dream. But more of their dream, and I want it for them so bad.”
