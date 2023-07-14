LEWISTON — When Tam Phung decided his children should try golf, he didn’t have aspirations of going pro, money or fame. Frankly, they probably didn’t need golf to get any of those things.
An electrical engineer who sold patents to General Motors, Tam started playing golf late and he did so to make business connections. He learned most people who start late end up wishing they hadn’t waited so long, so he started his oldest daughter, Amelie, at 7 years old.
Amelie, now 15, says it took her a few years to get the hang of the sport, but to be fair, her bar is high. Her mother, Jenny, went to Juilliard and is now a pharmacist. Amelie is also a talented singer, as her and younger sister, Alexa, both attended Tag Young Scholars — a school for the talented in Harlem — before transferring to Florida Atlantic University High School in Boca Raton to increase their scholastic and golf aptitudes.
Oh, and by the way, the Phung sisters are also world-class chess players. It probably wasn’t a surprise when Amelie started rising up the junior golf ranks, making the PGA Junior League and qualified for the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club.
Given her knack for learning on the fly, it seems fitting that Amelie is in contention to be the youngest person to win the Porter Cup this week at Niagara Falls Country Club. Amelie is currently third with a 7-over par 217 through three rounds and sits five strokes off Sarah Gallagher for the lead.
If she can erase the margin when Saturday’s final round begins at 7:30 a.m., she would eclipse Katie Cranston, who won last year at 18 years old.
“I feel like it’d be really special to have a chance to even put myself up there,” said Amelie, who is the tournament’s second-youngest player behind Williamsville’s Lily Zhang. “I’m just going to try to go out there shoot some good scores, do the best I can try to keep my mind off the wind and hopefully that mindset will help me finish the best I can.”
When parents start sending kids to tournaments at such a young age, it’s easy to drift toward the idea of another child suffering from through-the-roof expectations. That goes away almost immediately after Tam starts speaking.
It’s common for a parent to caddy for a junior player, but Tam has no interest. He wants Amelie to learn and enjoy the sport without fearing his gaze over her shoulder during a putt.
That works out well because the Phungs’ oldest, Leo, enjoys golf more than he does competing in tournaments. So most of the 17-year-old’s focus is on ballet, but he also frequently caddies for Amelie and Tam often flies him to tournaments for the job.
“She took a little bit more time to kind of get into the groove, so one thing that helped her was me not going out there, watching her and just leaving her alone,” Tam said. “(Leo) loves coming out and cheering. It’s giving her her space, letting her rebound and just supporting her.”
Although the Porter Cup women’s field is younger on average than the men’s — 20 to 18 — there are only five women under 18 in the tournament, three of whom are in the top-10. Amelie feels she’s at a disadvantage compared to some of the girls who have played college golf.
Amelie felt the turning point in the tournament that gave her the belief that she could compete with the rest of the field was actually a second-round bogey. A 20-foot downhill putt on the ninth hole went astray and she was so frustrated that her focus increased, scoring three birdies on the back nine after none on the front.
“My brother and I had a complete misread, so it became a three-putt, and it really ticked me off because I was like, ‘Wow, that could’ve of became a birdie and it quickly became a bogey,’” Amelie said. “So then on holes 10 and 11, I birdied for my first two birdies of the round and it really kept my energy sort of flowing again and I felt like I got into a good rhythm.”
Even if she’s lacking the experience of her competition, Amelie enjoys being the underdog and she’s made a habit of coming from behind in tournaments. She came back to win the Champion of Champions tournament in Ireland last year, shortly after winning the Huntsville Junior championship in Alabama.
At 12 years old, Amelie sought help on the mental side of her game and even started writing a book, titled, Breaking Through: Mental Toughness for Juniors.
She shot 5-over par in the first round — with no birdies — before dropping five strokes in the second. The first four holes of the third round also could have been disastrous for Amelie, as she bogey three of the first four holes, only to birdie two of the next three.
Amelie’s style is a contrast to her 12-year-old sister’s, who was the runner-up at the International Junior Masters two weeks ago, but her preference is what’s needed to finish off the tournament.
“(Alexa) has a strong mental game, very confident and Amelie’s more passive,” Tam said. “She’s a come-from-behind kind of player. She loves not being in the the lead, versus the other one, who likes to be. So they’re different but they support each other.”
Porter Cup Women's Leaderboard (Through Round 3)
|Rank
|Player
|Hometown
|Total Gross Par
|Total Gross
|1
|Sarah Gallagher
|Burlington, Ont.
|+1
|211
|2
|Mia Sessa
|Augusta, Ga.
|+6
|216
|3
|Amelie Phung
|Forest Hills, N.Y.
|+7
|217
|4
|Julia Towne
|Eustis, Fla.
|+8
|218
|T5
|Haley Yerxa
|Ottawa, Ont.
|+9
|219
|T5
|Ella Weber
|Burlington, Ont.
|+9
|219
|7
|Chloe Tarkany
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|+12
|222
|T8
|Anna Claire Bridge
|Collierville, Tenn.
|+13
|223
|T8
|Alexandra Naumovski
|Halton Hills, Ont.
|+13
|223
|T10
|Julia McLaughlin
|Sarasota, Fla.
|+14
|224
|T10
|Lily Zhang
|Williamsville, N.Y.
|+14
|224
