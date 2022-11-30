A multi-part documentary centered on St. Bonaventure basketball is in the works, the school announced Wednesday.
The film, called Project Unfurl: The Heart of Bona’s Basketball, will feature interviews from some of the program’s top names, including Bob Lanier, Jim Baron, current head coach Mark Schmidt and Niagara Falls native Tim Winn, along with college basketball figures such as Jay Bilas.
Filmmaker Mike Camoin, an 1988 St. Bonaventure graduate, will feature rare game footage, interviews, videos and photos. The film chronicles the rise of the program that earned five NIT berths in the 1950s, the first NCAA tournament appearance in 1960 and the 1970 run to the Final Four. It will also center on the 2000s scandal that depleted the program and its rebuild under Schmidt.
Camoin has worked on films that have been screened at the Cannes, Toronto and Sundance Film Festivals. A release date or how to watch it has yet to be announced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.