Aggravation off the field began to outweigh success on the field and Lewiston-Porter's Norm Forney no longer desired to carry the burden.
In six years as the varsity girls soccer coach, Forney’s teams never lost earlier than the sectional semifinals, won three Section VI championships and reached the state finals for the first time in school history in 2021.
On the surface, Forney’s decision Tuesday to step away from coaching might seem like odd timing, but thoughts have been brewing for the last couple seasons. As the Lancers were powering through the playoffs last season, Forney progressively grew more tired.
The strategy and players were a joy for Forney, but the non-soccer responsibilities associated with being a head coach became tiresome.
He fielded complaints over the quality of hotels during states and a lack of funds, which during a high-pressure weekend, was draining. Factor in the challenges faced with running a program during a pandemic for two years and increasing pressure from parents and he opted to walk away.
“I’ve been considering stepping back for a couple years, but there’s always a reason not to or I always want to push through,” Forney said. “I like coaching. This year it just kind of came to an end. … I’ve had great support from (Lew-Port) administration to continue, but enough was enough. I was ready to be done.”
Forney announced his decision on social media six days before the first practice of 2022, but he waffled at least four times while contemplating the last month. He might change his mind the following morning, but then would find himself planning practices, camps and looking at computer software during his free time.
Another part of the decision for Forney — who stepped down in 2013 for similar reasons after four seasons as the boys varsity coach — was a desire to leave the program in a condition to remain successful after his departure.
Lew-Port lost Class B state player of the year Sarah Woods to graduation, along with key contributors like Tessa Schuey, Lucia Sanchez, Kayla Persinger and Reyna Hermoza, but it also returns Sophie Auer, who was the Niagara Frontier League co-player of the year after tallying 34 goals and 20 assists.
Seniors Jordan Niccola, Logan Monteleone and goalkeeper Rebecca Hoffman are also returning, which should keep the Lancers in contention for NFL and sectional championships this year.
“I don’t want all the success we’ve had in the last six years to fall away,” Forney said. “I want to pass the program off to someone that has the same high standards and the same philosophy and continue that articulation from at least JV through varsity. … I didn’t leave (athletic director) Brad Halgash in a lurch and (JV coach) Emily Brook without support.”
Another step Forney hopes Lew-Port takes to continue cohesion is promoting Brook to the varsity job. The job will be posted to follow proper guidelines, but Forney believes Brook is ready to take over as the varsity coach. Halgash was not immediately available for comment.
“It’s been fantastic having Emily as our JV coach because we share the same philosophy and similar methods of training,” Forney said. “There’s no doubt we’re different, but we have the same philosophies. … Emily has been super at preparing the kids for varsity so that when they get to varsity, they understand the ideas and terminology I’m using.”
It’s likely Forney won’t be disappearing, as he is a frequent chaperone for Lew-Port sporting events and is also an English teacher in the district. But after coaching soccer for 34 years, which also included carting his kids to games, Forney is ready to try something different and devote more time to his hobbies.
“We define ourselves by what we do and sometimes that’s not really fair,” Forney said. “I’ve always defined myself as a husband, a father, an educator and a soccer coach — not always in that order. … I’m still a husband, I’m still a father, I’m still an educator, I’ve been a youth soccer coach for 34 years. I just have to put on another hat.”
