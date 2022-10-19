GRAND ISLAND — Ella Rudney spent most games during her junior season sitting on the bench, alone with her thoughts as teammates warmed up. She yearned to play while Grand Island raced to the state quarterfinals.
But alas, Rudney missed the entire season while rehabilitating a severely sprained ankle. So the Vikings played without perhaps one of the five best players in the state. Coach Dave Bowman has long romanticized the idea of having her in the lineup, but it wasn’t in the best interests of her health and future.
Skip ahead to present day and Rudney is playing on borrowed time, not only as a high school soccer player but as a Grand Island student. When the No. 6 Vikings travel to third-seeded North Tonawanda in the Class A sectional quarterfinals at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, it could be her last game.
Tie-in not playing last season and preparing to enroll at the University of Nebraska — where she is set to officially sign next month — in January and the clock is ticking on Rudney’s entire high school experience.
Let’s not forget Rudney’s disdain for losing, which has put her on a mission that has led her to be Section VI’s leader in goals (42) and points (99), with the ability to keep Grand Island in the mix against any opponent.
“I’m definitely proud of myself, but this is what I wanted from a young age, so I just kind of expected myself to be where I am,” Rudney said. “I’m not satisfied yet. I still have more to go. I really haven’t done anything in the grand scheme of things.”
To put Rudney’s individual dominance into perspective, she leads the section by 12 goals and 20 points. She has scored in all 16 games this season and has 14 multi-goal performances. But these numbers aren’t coming in blowouts or garbage time. Rudney scores on everyone.
The midfielder has 12 goals in Grand Island’s seven losses this year and 14 of her 15 assists have come in wins of three goals or more. Bowman encourages Rudney to get other teammates involved during lopsided games, but it often goes unspoken.
Bowman knows he’s going to see Rudney’s best in close games, against good opponents and it matriculates to the other players on the team. Whether it’s practicing penalty kicks or a playoff game, Rudney is providing complete diligence. From strength training to simply kicking balls at the school, Rudney devotes many spare minutes to soccer.
“She is a player that plays and puts out very well in the moment,” Bowman said. “... She’s not checking out because she’s a player that is in it for the good of everybody and she’s never going to coast. She wants to make the most of every moment she’s in.”
Rudney doesn’t check her statistics, though. That business is left to her father, Mike, who is Buffalo State’s all-time leading scorer more than 20 years after graduating. But Rudney is aware of her past experiences and utilizes them as weapons.
She may have missed the prep season, but Rudney committed to Nebraska last fall after also taking visits to Louisville, Ohio State, Providence and Wisconsin. She still remembers the feeling of not being able to contribute. Rudney got a boost after emerging as a key player in FC Buffalo’s run to the United Women's Soccer national semifinals.
Although Nebraska hasn’t given Rudney specifics on the positions when she arrives in Lincoln, it did tell her she would play in an attacking role. So Rudney believes her time with FC Buffalo — a team filled with past and present local Division I players — and Grand Island are preparing her to play in the Big Ten.
“Finishing and goal-scoring is a big part because when you get into college, you might get one or two chances a game,” Rudney said. “So I’m definitely working on that here.”
Grand Island is aided simply by Rudney’s presence on the pitch. Despite going from favorite to playoff underdog in the last year, the Vikings always have a chance because of Rudney.
North Tonawanda usurped Grand Island as the Niagara Frontier League champions this season and swept the season series. But both were close outings and Rudney scored four of the team’s six goals in those two games.
“We are playing so much better and a lot of that is (Rudney) bringing them up, but everybody has come along,” Bowman said. “If I can get a good, solid game out of everybody else with drive and desire, Ella being Ella, any given day Ella can make a difference. I don’t care who we’re playing. She’s also got that mindset and verbal command. No game is too big for her.”
Section VI Leading Scorers
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|1
|Ella Rudney
|Grand Island
|99
|42
|15
|2
|Anna Bean
|East Aurora
|79
|30
|19
|3
|Sophie Auer
|Lewiston-Porter
|74
|29
|16
|4
|Ava Plezia
|Williamsville South
|69
|29
|11
|5
|Kaitlin Mettler
|Roy-Hart
|68
|30
|8
|6
|Alexandra Hultberg
|Frewsburg
|65
|22
|21
|7
|Ava Jimerson
|Frewsburg
|62
|23
|16
|8
|Mia Scibetta
|Olmsted
|57
|25
|7
|9
|Emily Woolingham
|Williamsville East
|56
|23
|10
|10
|Paige Szymanski
|Williamsville South
|55
|19
|17
