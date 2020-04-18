More and more coaches turning to online pep talks and conferences

COVID-19 will be long gone someday — and the sooner the better.
But viral coaching, on the other hand, though it's certainly nothing new to local scholastic athletics, has landed on collective solid ground in the wake of the recent global pandemic, and it's simplicity and positive impact could change the high school sports landscape forever.
“I wish I could take five or six kids out at a time and pitch to them today and maybe have them pitch to each other, but of course, I can't,” said Lockport junior varsity baseball coach Trait Smith, who's probably better known locally as the varsity football Lions head coach in the fall.
“For now, I've been using the computer and sending out work assignments on videos and sending out messages and having conversations with kids on (hudl.com),” Smith said.
“It's been working out very well. We'd much rather be out on the field for sure, but it's a great way to stay close in touch with players and fellow coaches when we can't get together in one big group.”
While most coaches say they like certain aspects of online coaching — mainly an ability to communicate quickly with your entire team at one time, despite physical separation — Smith and others, including Grand Island Athletics Director Jon Roth, acknowledge that online coaching has proven to be a tremendous asset and substitute in these extraordinary times, even if nothing will ever beat in-person coaching.
“I don't have any problem with viral coaching,” Roth said. “I know all my coaches have sent out things to players and others in the past, like workouts, practice schedules and other materials, and sometimes they've had conferences with groups — they're just tying to keep them in shape. But hands-on is always the best way to coach. At least for now everyone's learned how to adjust.”
Like all things involved in coaching, those coaches more tech savvy will likely do a better job of communicating virally than those who are less versed on the computer and the internet.
“You'll always have your coaches who are great communicators and those who aren't as great — just like any business,” Roth said. “Maybe the ones who don't communicate as well will get better.”
Starpoint veteran baseball head coach Tim Racey said he's still hoping to get in at least one month of baseball this spring.
“I'd like to see us do an abbreviated season or something like a double-elimination tournament for sectionals — just something for the kids because at this point they're pretty devastated,” Racey said.
Racey said like a growing number of other coaches, he utilizes the internet for team group chats and also sends out workouts and ‘How you doing?’ inquiries every couple of days to his players.
“Just last night, I sent one of our catchers an article I was going over as it pertained to one knee setup,” Racey said. “There's a lot of stuff out there for coaching — great resources that we can turn to right now. At this point, it's just a matter of trying to inspire the kids to do something. Our seniors are just dying to get back to finish out their senior years to have some level of closure — with proms and graduations, even their final exams — something to put a stamp on their high school career.”
Looking ahead to fall high school sports, Smith said he and his football staff are hoping that everything returns to normal by July/August so that the 2020 Section VI football season is uninterrupted.
“The internet has changed everything,” Smith said. “A lot of coaches use it in a variety of different sports. A football coach gets game film and downloads it right on Hudl and the kids can watch it instantaneously as soon as they get home. Coaches can even make comments, like ‘Good move on that play, Johnny.’ The instructional aspect is endless.
“Right now, I'm messaging back and forth, just trying to keep things as normal as possible,” Smith said. “You gotta keep the family together.”
Smith says he also uses viral teaching techniques that he learns annually at state coaches clinics and the Glazier coaches clinic.
“Twenty or 30 years ago, the only place kids got their information from was their coach,” Smith said. “Now that's all changed because with computers and the internet, people can watch endless videos and learn a lot on their own, at home.”
Lockport boys varsity soccer head coach Jeff Hulshoff, who's still holding on to hopes of running his annual youth soccer camp this August at the Kenan Arena soccer fields, said this week he's about had it with the pandemic.
“I'm totally fed up with it, already. It's frustrating. I can't see my grandkids and I can't see my kids,” Hulshoff said.
“We're just hanging in there like everyone else and following all the proper protocols. I'll tell you one thing, I'm walking the dog like I've never walked the dog before.”
Follow veteran local sports writer John D'Onofrio on Twitter at @JohnD'Onofrio7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.