SANBORN — Last August, Mira Keller wasn’t sure how joining the school’s varsity team would go.
For years, she concentrated solely on her club season with Star Swimming in Buffalo, a group she had been a member of since she was 9 years old and competed across the state.
But when it came to Section VI competition, Keller stayed on the sidelines until her friends convinced her to join the team at Niagara Wheatfield ahead of her junior year.
And once she joined, Keller made a big splash into the Falcons’ record books.
With a time of 2 minutes, 3.75 seconds, Keller won the 200-yard individual medley at the state championships in November in Webster and became the Falcons’ first ever state champion in girls swimming. Keller was the fastest out of all NYSPHSAA participants in the event and was only outswam by Buffalo Seminary’s Elle Noecker, who was the Federation state champion.
Plus, Keller finished second in the 100 freestyle (51.59) and then was a member of Niagara Wheatfield’s 200 medley relay team (1:51.28), all to help the Falcons finish 10th in the state.
Once she adjusted to the pacing of the school season, Keller said the journey to and during states was “really fun” and appreciated how different it was compared to club swim. Now one year later, Keller looks to push the record books even more before she goes on to compete in the Big Ten for the University of Minnesota next year.
While the bullseye has expanded for Keller with her notoriety, her humble approach is still the same, with the same focus on specific details in the water like maintaining a tight streamline and maximizing the time underwater.
“We’re just working up to our highest level, so far,” Keller said. “We’re just getting there. Just try your best at every meet and show up to as many practices as you can and work hard.”
Long-time Niagara Wheatfield swimming coach Mike Corsaro said he had heard of Keller since she was in seventh grade. But the first time he saw her compete in the pool was at the start of last season and saw her smooth technique, which he described as she “doesn’t even look like her arms are moving.”
But when it’s time to compete, Corsaro never has to question Keller’s concentration or determination level to chase more success, adding her humble demeanor goes hand-in-hand with her talent, as she doesn’t have “a mean, cocky bone” in her body.
“She’s a pretty focused young lady,” Corsaro said. “She likes to have fun but when she gets in the pool and competes, she competes. There’s a drive that you just don’t visually see until she hits the water.”
Heading into the new season, Keller still considers the 200 IM her “strongest event” but considered the 100 free and 100 backstroke events where she faces “super tight” competition and more of a challenge to succeed. Regardless, Keller still qualified for this year’s states in the 100 backstroke after a time of 59.16 against Lewiston-Porter Tuesday in Youngstown.
While Keller may look like a natural in the water, she explained that the long hours of preparation helped her reach this point of her career and devoting time to the sport is what she had to master.
“(There’s) a lot of commitment,” said Keller, who will pursue a major in forensic science while competing at Minnesota. “You can’t take a bunch of time off.”
Keller already has most of Niagara Wheatfield’s school records, along with the success from Webster. This season, even noting that there is always someone better to compete against, Corsaro wants Keller to make the most out of her final season with the Falcons, whether it’s breaking the pool record for sectionals in the backstroke, contributing to another long relay team to states, and ultimately, having fun.
“She’s the best female swimmer I’ve ever (had) come through (the program),” Corsaro said. “And I don’t mean any disrespect to any former swimmer, because every kid has swam within her potential. They’re all great. But record wise, she’s the top female, if not top swimmer (to) ever come through Wheatfield.”
