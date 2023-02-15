NIAGARA FALLS — Thirty years after his basketball career at LaSalle High School ended, Carlos Bradberry still remembers what coach Pat Monti used to tell the team: “You never want to go into playoffs without a loss.”
As his third postseason leading Niagara Falls (16-2) approaches, Bradberry still agrees with his former coach’s philosophy.
“We don’t want to lose a game but you never want to get in the playoffs without a loss because then you’re getting into a situation where you get in these close games and the kids aren’t used to it,” Bradberry explained.
Before the Section VI postseason begins next week, Niagara Falls hopes to seek revenge when they square off against Lewiston-Porter (17-2) in the Niagara Frontier League championship game Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Grand Island High School.
This will be the Wolverines’ first encounter with the Lancers since a 56-52 loss in Youngstown on Jan. 13, when they were outscored 7-2 over the last three minutes of regulation after leading most of the night. Four days later, Niagara Falls watched a 19-point lead turn into an 86-82 overtime loss against Canisius as part of the Coaches versus Cancer Winter Showcase held at Hilbert College.
Bradberry said the losses made the Wolverines refine some areas of their game in practice. The Lancers loss forced an emphasis on being more effective in transition while the Crusaders loss made the team practice its half-court offense against defensive traps. The lessons, Bradberry said, also permeated into the locker room.
“I think, one, it was just us not being content with where we are,” Bradberry said of the two-game losing streak. “I think guys are starting to feel like, you know, we were at that peak of how good we can be and, you know, sometimes you take your foot off the gas. But, I also believe it’s just the fact that we played two really good teams.”
Through the first month of the season, Niagara Falls had one of the best starts among all Western New York teams, jumping out to an 11-0 start and picking up quality non-league wins against Utica Academy of Science, McQuaid and Green Tech Charter School and a 50-47 matinee victory over NFL rival Lockport on Dec. 17. After the two losses, the Wolverines now enter Thursday night searching for a sixth consecutive win and have held their opponent to 40 points or less seven times this season.
As sophomore point guard Nick Estell said, communication has been the key for the Wolverines overcoming challenges during the season, especially after losses.
“We talk to each other about what happened, and it’s pretty much just communicating with each other,” Estell said, who is averaging 10.8 points and a team-high 3.2 assists per game this season. “If we see something wrong, one of us is gonna tell the other person and we all, as a team, will talk together, and just try to figure it out.”
At the start of the season, Bradberry said the team’s “gritty” defense was “way ahead” of the offense. Now, the team is finding success offensively, scoring 64.3 points per game, which is the second highest average among all NFL teams and 13th in Section VI, as of Wednesday. Leading the way offensively are Estell, junior Omarion Ralands (11.8 points per game) and seniors Davon Wade and James Robinson, who is averaging double-figures in scoring (15.7) and rebounds (11.0) per game. The quartet has scored a combined 42.4 points per game entering Thursday. Bradberry spoke highly of all four players, describing them as “different pieces” of the overall puzzle.
“Nick is sort of a throwback point guard where he wants to get guys involved,” Bradberry said. “(Nick) just plays really hard. … James is just an elite athlete. … He shows flashes. He can shoot the three. He can handle the ball. …Davon is the heart of our team, to me. We’re not going to call one play for him but he’s going to go and rebound his butt off. He’s going to defend guys.
“Omarion, to me, is our most talented offensive player. … It’s from an individual standpoint of, if we go out (to the gym) and just put the ball to let guys play one-on-one, he’s our most talented offensive player.”
After falling to Jamestown in the Class AA championship at Buffalo State last March, senior forward Davon Wade said the Wolverines are entering the upcoming sectional postseason “with a chip on our shoulders.”
“Keep your head high, just not focus on the past,” said Wade, who is averaging 10.8 and 7.6 rebounds a game. “Know what you got to do to get better (when) coming into practice every day to work.”
Looking at their schedule as a whole, Bradberry admitted he never imagined the Wolverines would go undefeated. Regular season losses are inevitable. But the timing of those two mid-season losses, Bradberry believes, will help the Wolverines get ready for what could be a four or five team in the Class AA bracket.
“They’re a gritty group — a tough group — of kids that really want to win,” Bradberry said.
