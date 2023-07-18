ORCHARD PARK — “We’ll see.”
Those two words summed up Nyheim Hines’ first few months in Buffalo. Every time a Bills coach was asked if Hines was finally going to be featured in the offense, that was usually the response in a roundabout way.
Brought in before Week 9, Hines was supposed to be the receiving back the Bills have coveted for years, but he never became a consistent part of the offense last season. No one can forget his two kick returns for touchdowns against the Patriots in the first game after Damar Hamlin’s injury, but his stat line was forgettable, with six carries for minus 3 yards and five receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown.
Hines averaged less than 10 offensive snaps per game and he lined up as a receiver in 51 of the 79. A player who had at least 40 receptions and 55 targets during his first four NFL seasons was suddenly invisible.
So valuable was Hines that the Colts rebuffed the Bills multiple times during trade talks and then Indianapolis rewarded him with a three-year, $18.6 million extension. One year later, Hines’ playing time diminished and he was on his way to Buffalo.
The 26-year-old says he was never concerned about playing time once he arrived with the Bills. Hines knew Buffalo wanted him and the plan was always long-term: to help immediately where possible and take a bigger role the following season.
“They had 20 or 30 weeks to prepare not to use me,” Hines said. “When I get here, we’re 6-1 and since I’ve been here I played 10 or 11 games and lost two games. So I think sometimes it’s not even about me, I think it’s the flow of the offense. And even if they were trying to implement me — or not — (the offense) wasn’t broke. So I didn’t take it personally, I took it almost like a redshirt year to learn.”
Whenever general manager Brandon Beane or a member of the Bills coaching staff was asked about Hines last season, the playbook was usually mentioned. Flip on any NFL game and offenses and defenses typically look similar and it’s because they are.
Hines says there are six or seven offenses and six or seven defenses used in the league, but the Bills is one of the more complicated. Buffalo can run a variety of different plays out of several formations, but it’s the names of the plays that make the offense more intricate than what Hines ran in Indianapolis.
“The hardest thing for these guys is coming in in the middle of the year, just learning the system, knowing where to go and knowing how to do it so they can play fast and not think and just react to what they’re seeing instead of thinking about what they’re supposed to be doing,” Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said in Week 14. “… That’s a constant challenge, because obviously it is expansive. It is a lot of information sometimes for these guys.”
The verbiage of the Colts playbook made more sense to Hines, so he needed to understand why the Bills used certain terms for certain formations, plays or alignments. So Hines has spent a significant amount of time with running backs coach Kelly Skipper learning the plays to develop recall on the fly.
“I was like, ‘Hey, Skip, talk to me like I’m an 8-year-old. Explain this to me like I’m in elementary school,’” Hines said. “You break it down like that and he sits in the classroom with us, it makes it a lot better.”
Hines showed flashes of why the Bills were so keen to trade away Zack Moss in return, but his playing time fluctuated. He played 23 snaps against the Patriots in Week 13 and 10 the following week, but totaled three carries and two catches.
Against the Dolphins in Week 15, Hines played three offensive snaps, but one of them was a 10-yard touchdown catch, only for his playing time to diminish by the regular season finale, in which he played three offensive snaps and did not record a carry or a target.
Hines says that’s the difficult part of his role, but it’s one he’s familiar with playing, even dating back to his college days at North Carolina State. When the Colts drafted All-Pro Jonathan Taylor, there games he was featured more and Hines was out of the game, but others where Indianpolis passed more frequently.
“I knew I came to where I was wanted,” Hines said. “Sometimes not everything works how you want it and you gotta give people a real opportunity. I can’t just sit here and be like, ‘Oh, I got here the last eight games and they didn’t give me the ball, or I didn’t get implemented the way I wanted to,’ and say that when I know that they wanted me here. And that’s what I’m gonna remember.”
Beane remembered at his end-of-the-season press conference and said he would have liked to see Hines get more touches last season, but acknowledged it’s much easier to install new plays and packages during the offseason.
But even with the departure of starter Devin Singletary, Hines is still in a crowded running back room after the additions of Damien Harris and Latavius Murray. Hines restructured his contract during the offseason, but some wonder if he might be on the roster bubble for the cash-strapped Bills.
What Hines has in his favor is that the Bills have attempted to acquire a pass-catching back for a few years. Beane said he called the Colts before training camp in 2020 and again last offseason before agreeing to terms with J.D. McKissic, who ultimately decided to return to Washington.
The Bills also put out feelers for Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara before the trade deadline before finally landing Hines. It also helps that James Cook is projected to be the featured back and he shares some of Hines’ characteristics, so the Bills wouldn’t have to change packages with Hines in the game.
“That’s the cool thing about being here,” Hines said. “I’ve always kind of been the only pass-catching back, the only unique person who can run routes, and with James, the offense doesn’t change. He can run the plays I run. In other places, I was the only person who could run it. If I get hurt, we’re not calling those plays.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.