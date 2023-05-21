PITTSFORD — Three holes into Brooks Koepka’s masterful final round Sunday at Oak Hill Country Club, Jon Rahm, golf’s current alpha dog, joined the CBS broadcast for a few minutes of analysis after finishing his own lackluster PGA Championship.
In between commenting on the ongoing competition, Rahm was asked about the story of the weekend.
Informed that Michael Block — now everyone’s favorite club pro — hits a total of one bucket of balls a week, Rahm paused, then asked rhetorically, “And how many is he beating me by?”
Six strokes, turns out.
Block’s star turn somehow brightened on the biggest stage, thanks to a no-doubt hole-in-one on the East Course’s 15th that missiled directly in the hole, blowing out the cup.
No one came close to garnering bigger cheers. Not Koepka, who won his fifth major, nor Rory McIlroy, the adopted hometown hero and Block’s fourth-round partner.
Block finished 1-over and tied for 15th, the best by a PGA professional since 1986. He earned an automatic bid into next year’s PGA Championship and organizers of next week’s Colonial invited him on a sponsor’s exemption.
“This week’s been absolutely a dream. I didn’t know it was going to happen, but I knew if I just played my darned game that I could do this,” said Block, the 46-year-old head pro at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California.
“I always knew it. I had this intuition that it was going to happen — I always had this thing. … I always saw myself coming down the stretch with Tiger Woods. I was like, I’m going to do it, even if I’m 45 or whatever it is, I’m going to come down the stretch at an event with Tiger.
“It just happened to be that I was in the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill, and I had Rory McIlroy in my group. I wasn’t coming down the stretch to win, but at the same time, Sunday at a major with the crowd here at Rochester was unreal.”
The ace on 15 was the fourth of Block’s career, and tournament organizers presented him with the flag from the hole during his post-match press conference.
Upon arriving in Rochester last Sunday, Block stopped by the nearby Pittsford Pub, where not a person knew who he was. He went back Saturday after the third round, and a photo of him with a fan went viral.
“I’m going to go there in about and hour,” he said Sunday, ”and it’s going to be on. We’re going to have a crazy good time tonight.”
