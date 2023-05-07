Micah Hyde’s desire to give his time and talents came well before he became a Buffalo Bill ahead of the 2017 season. In fact, it all started in a college classroom.
For a class project in a senior business course taught by Joseph Sulentic at the University of Iowa over 10 years ago, Hyde and some classmates saw the need for sporting equipment for underserved youth and organized a donation campaign for the Boys & Girls Club in Cedar Rapids.
This project became the genesis of his Imagine for Youth Foundation, which has expanded to help children in need in Hyde’s home state of Ohio as well as Iowa, Michigan and Western New York.
So when news spread that the third annual Micah Hyde 2023 Charity Softball Game featuring Hyde and many of his Bills teammates competing in a home run derby and a five-inning game would be played in front of over 16,000 fans at Sahlen Field on Sunday, the name-sake of the event was shocked.
“I can’t even put into words how much this means to Imagine for Youth, myself (and) my family,” Hyde said. “I say this every year, it’s truly remarkable. (I’m) speechless.”
While a hour-plus rain delay had spectators waiting between the home run derby and the Offense versus Defense game — with offensive lineman Greg Macz sliding shirtless across the tarp — this did not ruin the festive atmosphere for “Bills Mafia” and the Western New York community.
For Imagine for Youth, Northtown Auto and Equitable Advisors combined to donate $400,000. Then, Imagine for Youth donated $50,000 to OiShei Children’s Hospital and $20,000 to King Urban Life Center on Genesee Street in Buffalo. The benefits of the event, Hyde said, are immediate as the money raised for the game goes right back to the Western New York community.
One example is the Kicks for Kids event Hyde organizes, where kids receive Nike shoes, as well as back to school backpack drives. With more fundraising, Hyde said his foundation is able to have a lot more events and “make it bigger and better.”
“This is what they do,” said Hyde of the community’s support that has fueled the growth of the charity game held in 2019 and then May 15, 2020, the day after the mass shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo. “They rally around us. They love us. And it's, you know, we're raising a lot of money for the kids in the community. So, you know, why not come out here on a beautiful Sunday and get to it?”
The excitement carried over throughout all the game action too as players exchanged helmets and pads for bats and gloves.
On the field, in what came down to who could hit the softball the farthest, right tackle Spencer Brown won the home run derby and defeated the man he’ll be blocking for on game-day, quarterback Josh Allen, the reigning champion. Both received loud cheers during the final rounds as Brown hit a home run to the top deck of Bully Hill Vineyards in right field while Allen drilled a pitch out of the ball-park.
As this was his first appearance in the event, Brown described the atmosphere as “absolutely incredible” and thought he was “more nervous” competing in the home derby than on game-day. The showcase, Brown said, was an event the entire team looked forward to participating in and they all wanted to help their teammate in Hyde, who is gearing up after suffering a season-ending neck injury in Week Two.
“He’s the man,” Brown said. “He’s a great leader, actually. Obviously, putting on this event takes a lot of man hours. … It’s a ton of work but it’s for a good cause and him and his wife (Amanda) put on a really, really good show for everybody.”
The game itself was also a classic as the Defense defeated the Offense for a third straight time with a come-from-behind 14-11 victory. To complete the script, Hyde hit the walk-off home run off quarterback Matt Barkley, his third home run of the day.
Dion Dawkins said he and his family flew from Florida to Buffalo to be part of the day while Allen came back after attending the Kentucky Derby and others came in from Arizona, California and Texas. Dawkins said the team is a family, an area head coach Sean McDermott has emphasized since taking the job in 2017.
“There’s something special up in Buffalo,” Dawkins said. “There’s something special about this team and it’s showing. I mean, there was a large group on each roster. And, it’s obvious that we all enjoy each other’s company.”