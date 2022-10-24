Well, we're here.
Tuesday night — tonight, for those of you reading this in print — is my final shift as sports editor of the Niagara Gazette and Lockport Union-Sun & Journal.
I still remember my first night as an intern, Sept. 2, 2011, making the trek out to Wilson on a chilly fall night to watch Lakemen senior Cameron Sidote run all over Gowanda. That was the same school year Dylan Kelly singled Grand Island baseball into the state tournament, and that summer, a group of guys with names like Richy Werenski, Justin Thomas, Patrick Rodgers, Denny McCarthy and Cameron Smith battled at the Porter Cup.
Months later, future Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference player of the year Jermaine Crumpton battled future Los Angeles Laker Thomas Bryant at the Cataract Classic. This job has afforded me the opportunity to enjoy all sorts of memorable sporting events — LeBron James and the Cavaliers beating the Heat in Cleveland, Bills and Sabres games, 10 Porter Cups, trips to Rochester and Albany for state and conference tournaments. A courtside office — or a lawn chair, as the late great Doug Smith might have put it — is tough to beat.
It's been years since I gave up the lawn chair for an actual office, moving behind the scenes into an editorial role and taking over the sports department. And I'm proud of the work we've done in that time. But I also miss those early days, being out in the field, writing and reporting. I miss meeting people.
It's a tough time — actually, we're well past tough time at this point — for the newspaper industry, particularly at small, local operations like the Gazette and US&J. There's no simple solution, but the people in house are doing their best. Matt Winterhalter, Mark Scheer, Rick Pfeiffer, Joyce Miles, Nick Sabato, Cheryl Phillips ... these people grind as hard as anyone I've seen in any line of work to keep this thing going, hopped up on caffeine and the belief that doing impactful, important journalism makes it all worthwhile.
My plan is to step aside from my full-time position but remain in the mix as a freelancer. To be frank, I'm ground out. I'm comfortable admitting that. And as my last day approaches, it makes me appreciate the people who will continue doing this job that much more. I hope you might do the same.
