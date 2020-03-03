Meiler: Greg Paulus, Coach of the Year?

As Lord Petyr Baelish famously pointed out, chaos is a ladder.
Greg Paulus would certainly have to agree.
Late last April, Paulus took his fourth job in five years when he joined Patrick Beilein's new staff at Niagara. Ohio State turned into Louisville, then George Washington and then NU, as tough breaks and risky decisions took some of the shine off a coaching career that seemed extremely promising at its start.
Six months later, Beilein suddenly resigned. Paulus was promoted to interim head coach, then shed that temporary tag just before the first game of the season.
There were still plenty of bumps in the road.
His Purple Eagles opened 0-5, including a 47-point blowout at Rutgers. They won two in a row, including Paulus first head coaching victory Dec. 1 at Norfolk State. But they still finished non-conference play with a record of 2-9.
Then Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play started and things started to turn around. Niagara, which was picked to finish 10th in the preseason poll before its head coach quit, suddenly forgot how to lose at home, going 8-1 against conference foes in the Gallagher Center.
Today, the Purple Eagles are 9-9 in the MAAC, tied for fifth with two games to play. If the season ended Tuesday, they would have earned a bye in the first round of the conference tournament.
Niagara has been the conference's biggest surprise, and Paulus' career is very much once again on the upswing. He's also put himself in the conversation for some postseason hardware.
It would be incredibly interesting to see what how much his contemporaries value Paulus' performance, but the MAAC does not release Coach of the Year vote totals. So we'll never know how many votes he gets — if any — unless he wins.
And that seems unlikely. It's almost unprecedented for a coach who does not finish in the top 3 after the regular season to win MAAC Coach of the Year. In its 38-year history, only one fifth-place coach earned the award, Army's Les Wothke back when the MAAC was just an eight-team conference in 1985.
The vast majority of the time, the head coach of the first-place team ends up with the award, which is boring but usually right. It takes an overwhelming story, or a first-place coach going for back-to-back awards — a feat accomplished just twice in MAAC history — to bump it down the pecking order.
Unfortunately for Paulus, this year's first-place coach will almost certainly have a narrative more than worthy of the award.
The heavy favorites to finish first are Siena and Saint Peter's, who were picked to finish sixth and ninth in the preseason poll, respectively.
Siena is guided by first-year coach Carmen Maciariello, and while it certainly helps that he inherited the best player (Jalen Pickett), largest budget and top facility in the conference, a first-year head coach picked to finish sixth and winning the title isn't going to be beat.
The Peacocks are in their second year under Shaheen Holloway and fresh off a 6-12 finish last season. They own the top point-differential in the MAAC (plus-5.3) and may win the conference without a single scorer averaging double figures.
Paulus is probably third. Nobody understands the challenges he's faced this season better than the other MAAC coaches, and voting Paulus as Coach of the Year would be the ultimate recognition of a job very well done.
But that also can't take away from the accomplishments of Maciariello and Holloway.
Paulus is a long shot, but the fact that he's even in the conversation is a huge win for Niagara fans.
