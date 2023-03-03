PENDLETON — Starpoint’s transformation from winless to sectional finalists over three seasons has mirrored Megan Milleville’s ascent.
After finishing 0-11 in 2021 — a season heavily impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic — the addition of Milleville and six classmates have helped the team jump to eight wins last year to 15 this season.
Thanks to team chemistry shown on full display, third-seeded Starpoint will now go head-to-head with No. 1 Williamsville South (20-1) in the Section VI Class A-2 championship game at 1 p.m. Sunday at Buffalo State.
“It’s fun to see where we’re going and how much progress we’ve made in the last two, and how much we could make in the next two years,” Milleville said, who recorded 10 points and 14 rebounds in Wednesday’s semifinal victory over South Park. “I think I’ve gotten a lot stronger, but, I think there’s a lot more to come too with that. So, I’m excited to see what we do for the next few years and this year.”
Milleville is often the center of that team chemistry, because most of the 6-foot-2 sophomore’s impact doesn’t always appear in the scorebook. She is averaging just 8.4 points per game, but is seventh among all Section VI players in rebounds per game (11.3) and inside the top-20 in blocks per game (1.5), while also posting 2.1 steals per game.
Against Iroquois on Feb. 2, Milleville only scored seven points, but she hauled in 15 rebounds and blocked five shots. She has also become a strong passer, tallying five or more assists three times this season, including against South Park.
“I try to work for my team inside so they can do what they need to do on the outside of the paint and just clean up the game if it needs to be,” Milleville said. “... I like being aggressive and I am working on it, but I’m excited to see what happens with it.”
That doesn’t mean Milleville can’t score, however. She has “improved greatly” around the basket on both ends of the floor in such a short span, according to Starpoint coach Megan Reed.
After recording just two double-doubles as a freshman — including a 10-point, 26-rebound outing against Newfane on Dec. 13, 2021 — Milleville’s emergence on both ends of the floor has increased tremendously in her second year on the varsity level.
Plus, Milleville has tallied eight double-doubles this season and recorded her first 20-point, 10-rebound game of her career in Starpoint’s season-opening 51-22 victory versus Niagara Wheatfield (22 points, 13 rebounds).
“We've been working a lot on her turning and facing the basket and not just kicking it to an opponent,” Reed said. “She does a really good job at knowing when she is being heavily guarded and she does find a lot of open players. … She does see her fellow teammates and she sees when there's a good opportunity for them to score as well.”
For Reed, Milleville’s current top strength is rebounding yet believes she is on the verge of becoming a scoring threat. The range in Milleville’s shooting has started to blossom as she knocked down a trio of 3-pointers in the team’s 54-41 victory against Sweet Home on Feb. 15.
“I would love to see her begin to be more consistent with taking 3s when the time is appropriate in the game,” Reed said.
As Milleville and her teammates start to gain more varsity experience, so has their composure in tight contests. Last season, six of Starpoint’s 13 losses came in games decided by 10 points or less.
The next test for the Spartans is a highly-anticipated third showdown with the Billies, who have won seven sectional titles in the last nine years and are led by senior captain Gretchen Dolan, who is averaging a Section VI-best 39.5 points per game. The Billies also won both regular season matchups with the Spartans by a combined total of 40 points.
But for Milleville and the Spartans, who are looking for their first win over the Billies since a 47-46 finish on December 20, 2013, momentum is on their side.
“We expect to give everything we have on that court,” Milleville said, who recorded 11 points and 13 rebounds in Starpoint’s first encounter with South, a 68-51 loss on Dec. 21. “We want to go in with the expectation to win and play as hard as we can. We've gotten so far compared to the last few years where we haven't, so we want to see how far we can continue to go.”
