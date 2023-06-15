MEDINA — After months of anxiety, Roosevelt Mitchell III felt like the weight of deciding his future had been lifted off his shoulders.
Soon, he was going to be a Division I college football player. Even better, his next destination was set in stone, just over eleven weeks before his first snap as a high school senior.
Excited to announce I’m committed to Akron @ZipsFB to continue my football career‼️Thank you to @BallCoachJoeMo @Coach_J_Rod for this opportunity and to my family, coaches, teammates and community’s support in pursuing my dreams 🏈 pic.twitter.com/DCjrFhj07t— Roosevelt Mitchell (@Rooseve84288707) June 13, 2023
In a social media post Tuesday, Mitchell announced he committed to Division I Akron over offers from Boston College, Kent State, Lehigh, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, St. Francis, Syracuse and West Virginia.
The 6-foot-3, 325-pound lineman started at left tackle and defensive tackle for Medina and was a critical piece of the Mustangs’ 8-2 finish in 2022 before falling to Fredonia in the Section VI Class C semifinals.
The first in his family to play a collegiate sport, Mitchell said getting the chance to play for the Zips “seems like a dream.”
“I feel a lot lighter,” Roosevelt said with a laugh. “There’s a lot of pressure but I like it. I like Akron University (and) the coaching staff. It’s all good.”
During the recruiting process, Mitchell was contacted by the coaching staffs of 10 other Division I programs, including Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Boston College and West Virginia. But it was Akron, Mitchell said, that was the “most active” program with him over the last few months.
Akron, a member of the Mid-American Conference, is heading into its second season under head coach Joe Moorhead. Moorhead was previously the program’s offensive coordinator and then quarterbacks coach from 2004 to 2008 and returned after a two-year stint as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Oregon.
In 2022, the Zips, who finished 2-10 overall, scored 15.5 points per game offensively (186 points total), which was the eighth-best in the conference and allowed the most sacks (56.) Akron’s offensive line is coached by Joel Rodriguez, a former offensive lineman at the University of Miami and was a member of Tennessee’s practice squad during the 2005 NFL season.
Mitchell said he connected with the coaching staff and that the Akron players he met were “pretty chill.”
“Coach Rodriguez, I like his energy,” Mitchell said. “He’s the hype man.”
Mitchell showed his versatility on both sides of the ball for Medina and head coach Eric Valley and staff, who he collectively credits as making him a better athlete and person. By doing his work in the trenches, Mitchell and the Mustangs offense scored 33 points per game (330 points total) and 55 touchdowns, 27 of which came from senior running back Noah Skinner alone.
The aggressiveness and intensity of the game and a passion for hitting people on the field sums up why Mitchell enjoys football, which he picked up eight years ago. Since becoming a varsity letterman at the start of the Fall 2021 season, Mitchell’s growth has skyrocketed. That season, Mitchell helped the Mustangs win consecutive Class C titles in the same calendar year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last season, he emerged into a defensive option for Valley, too, and recorded 36 tackles (nine for loss), a sack and two fumble recoveries.
While he hopes to have Mitchell rush the quarterback as much as possible this upcoming season, Valley described the soon-to-be senior as the “center point” of the offensive line and a “natural-born leader” since day one.
“He’s a very happy go lucky type of kid but there’s a business side to him as well,” Valley said of Mitchell’s presence in the locker room. “And even with upperclassmen as a sophomore, you know, he wasn't afraid to put them in their place if they were being out of line and making sure that everyone was respectful and paying attention at appropriate times. …
Leadership doesn't happen just because you're in a certain grade. So he's definitely fulfilled that role, when needed, and hopefully he continues to do that.”
Right now, Mitchell is undecided on what he will major in at Akron but has an interest in computer science. But he has some time before he has to make that next step.
Right now, he’s ready to win some more games with the Mustangs and encourages those on the fence to try out for a sport.
“Try it out and see if you like it,” he said. “If you don’t, it’s okay.”
Medina will kick off its 2023 campaign Sept. 2 in a non-league road contest against St. Mary’s of Lancaster.
