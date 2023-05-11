PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Football statistics are subjective. Track times are not.
Jalin Cooper hadn’t stepped into starting blocks in almost five years, his body ached and he was battling the fatigue of overuse. And yet, Cooper ran the fastest 100-meter time of his life. Now he hopes football coaches take notice.
The former Medina three-sport star spent four and a half years devoted to football — his first love — but track and field may have been his best sport in high school. So Cooper saw an opportunity to race again when he transferred to Duquesne last summer after four years at Toledo.
Cooper’s college football career has been marred by more injuries than receptions and Toledo doesn’t have a men’s track team, but running for Duquesne gave him an idea. Game tape and statistics can be scrutinized based on the viewer, while the clock is immune to tall tales.
If he could show coaches just how fast he was, Cooper felt it might force Duquesne or professional coaches he’s not someone to overlook. And in his first season back, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound Cooper ran a personal-best 10.7-second 100, which cracked the program’s top-five times.
“Every race was a race against myself,” Cooper said. “Like, you need this for a time, you need this to show coaches, you need this for yourself. So, that's what it was for me.”
When Cooper approached Duquesne about running indoor and outdoor track in November, and when he showed the coaching staff his times from high school, sprints coach Brian Reed’s eyebrows touched his scalp.
Cooper was a three-time state qualifier in the 100 with a top time of 10.88 seconds and was a two-time state qualifier in the 200 with personal-best 22.09 seconds. He was a state finalist three times between the two events, with top-five finishes in both events in 2017.
Neither time is good enough to sniff an Atlantic 10 championship, but they are from six years ago, when Cooper was a high school junior. He grew and matured since then, giving the coaching staff a runner they could mold.
Duquesne had also lost last year’s A-10 champion and school record-holder Isaac Elliott (10.22 seconds) to graduation and Cooper was a replacement they didn’t need to recruit or offer a scholarship.
The only problem was that Cooper’s main loyalty is still to football, and because that’s where his scholarship comes from, his track workouts were secondary. When other runners were fresh heading into a meet, Cooper was often sore because he endured football weight training sessions throughout the week.
Track and field athletes lift weights just as often, but it’s a different routine and his football program focused on adding bulk. So Duquesne had to place Cooper on a plan that differed from the other sprinters on the team and limited him to racing in the 100 through fear of overuse.
Most of Cooper’s workouts consisted of running hills, pulling sleds and anything that involves short bursts and acceleration to get to top speeds. But when Cooper lifted for football on Mondays, the track coaches spent most of the week helping him recover enough to compete on Saturdays.
“We just had him doing the 100 this year because it correlates more with football,” Reed said. “... A lot of days after, his lifting, we just gave him off. And then and then we'd get back at it the next day with his sprint training.”
Cooper flashed his potential with his 10.7-second 100 time that earned him A-10 performer of the week after placing second at the Red Flash Open on April 29. But Duquesne couldn’t shield him completely from injury and his season ended prematurely with a pulled hamstring in the prelims of the A-10 championships on Saturday.
“There was no meet that I ran that I was like, 'Wow, I'm ready,'” said Cooper, who had 11 receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown for the Dukes in 2022. “It was always, 'Man, this football lift got me,' or I'm just getting tight as hell because it's bulking season. So I'm trying to put on weight while I'm also trying to sprint fast so it wasn't ideal.”
Reed sees a bright spot in Cooper’s nagging injuries. Cooper has a sixth and final season of eligibility remaining due to the NCAA extension for time lost due to COVID-19. Once Cooper is finished with football in the fall, he will be able to join the track team without any other athletic responsibilities.
Duquesne will be able to put Cooper through a normal sprinting regimen and has even discussed extending his duties to the 200 and 400, which college coaches wanted him to run coming out of high school. He will also have another year to reacclimate to his technique coming out of the starting blocks, which is critical for acceleration, especially for a taller sprinter.
With more rest and recovery time, Reed believes Cooper can drop his 100 time to 10.4, which would put him in contention for an A-10 championship during most seasons.
“He's built for running right now,” Reed said. “But we'll keep the speed work that he's doing now, we'll just extend it out to a little bit longer reps. That's typical of the people that we have now that do maybe the 100 or 200. We have speed training involved, because that's part of their training and then we just do a little bit longer reps with them to be able to endure the speed that they have.”
The idea of winning a championship grabs Cooper’s attention. Cooper committed to Duquesne because he wanted to win a championship in football, something he has never done in his career.
Duquesne’s basketball coaches also approached Cooper — who is Medina’s all-time leading scorer with 1,383 points — about a walk-on spot, but at the moment, he prefers track as a secondary sport.
Track not only provides proof of speed to football coaches and scouts, but it also gives him a better chance to win a championship. Despite winning four Section VI and six Niagara-Orleans League titles in high school, Cooper joked with his father that he might have picked the wrong sport when he opted for football.
Winning a conference championship in track would not only fulfill his goal, but it’s a title that would bear only his name and it would be undisputed.
“Toledo, they won a ring the year before I was there and they won a ring the year after I was there,” Cooper said. “I never had a chance to win a ring. So if I can win a ring to end my career, even if it's in track, I think that's what God had for me.”
