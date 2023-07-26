BUFFALO — Aiden Pitts and Noah Skinner aren’t related by blood. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a true brotherhood when they’re on or off the gridiron.
Pitts has lived with the Skinner family during the summer and the duo now look forward to college life, where they can strengthen their bond even further. Having the familiarity of at least one person in a new, spacious environment like a college campus will ease their anxiety and make the memories even better.
Pitts, who spent his sophomore and junior years playing at South Lake High School in Groveland, Florida, before returning to Medina to lead the Mustangs at quarterback last fall. Skinner was one of the few players to remain in contact with Pitts while he was in Florida.
Now, Pitts and Skinner will close out their scholastic careers as part of the North All-Stars competing in the 47th Kensington Lions game at 7 p.m. Friday at Buffalo State University.
But the all-star game won’t be the final time Pitts and Skinner will be on the same roster come football season. This fall, Pitts and Skinner will wear the black-and-orange colors of the Bengals and plan to share a dorm room together.
“Ever since we met, we’ve always been close,” Skinner said. “... We got closer because of my brother and (Aiden’s) kind of like a brother, from me to him.”
Added Pitts: “It’s honestly just going to be easier for me instead of trying to rebuild friendships and meeting new people. And I can just do that with the people I already know.”
During the time Pitts was gone, Skinner transformed into a critical part of Medina’s offense, helping the Mustangs win the Section VI Class C championship during his junior year and ran for 1,470 yards and 27 touchdowns last season.
Pitts, meanwhile, returned to Medina for his senior season and won the starting quarterback job, guiding the Mustangs to a third consecutive Class C North title, throwing for 882 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions.
The friendship, Skinner said, goes back to when his family first moved to Medina from Camden, less than an hour away from Syracuse, before sixth grade. Pitts even played on the same football team as Skinner’s brother and fellow Medina graduate, Trey, growing up.
Medina head coach Eric Valley coached Skinner the last three seasons and this fall was his only opportunity to work with Pitts, who was previously on the JV squad as a freshman before he moved. Valley invited them both into his office asking if they would like to play for the North All-Stars in the coveted all-star game, having first-hand knowledge of how special the two were as young men and as players.
The friendship, Valley said, is as genuine as it gets, and is excited to watch them play at Coyer Field the next four seasons.
“They’re very similar personality-wise, pretty soft spoken, both of them, but that kind of plays into the way they play football,” said Valley, who was selected as head coach of the North All-Stars for next summer’s game. “They just went about their job in a very business-like fashion. They’re not very big rah-rah guys. They just like to go get the job done … I’m proud of all they did for the Mustangs.”
Both found a connection at Buffalo State, which caused them to announce their commitment to the program in the early spring. Pitts felt the program’s coaching staff made a stronger connection with him out of the three schools he visited. Skinner appreciated that the Bengals presented both a coach’s and an athlete’s experience of what balancing academics and athletics would be like in college.
The Bengals will start the new season August 31 against SUNY Brockport in the I-90 Bowl, but, right now, Pitts and Skinner are focused on representing the Mustangs one final time.
“I’ve been wearing those colors my whole life and from wearing that (Medina) blue to a navy blue then it felt right for me,” Pitts said. “So just wearing that makes me feel more like at home.”
Led by St. Joe’s head coach Mike Corona and his staff, other Greater Niagara region players on the North All-Stars roster are Lockport’s Anthony Bowman, Cole Smith and James Weaver and Lucas Drees of Roy-Hart / Barker / Lyndonville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.