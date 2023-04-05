MEDINA — Coming off a campaign where he helped the program clinch its third Section VI Class B championship in four years and advance to the Far West Regionals in 2022, there’s a lot to look forward to for Medina senior pitcher Aidan Paul.
A first-team All-Niagara-Orleans League selection, Paul was one of the top dual-threat players on the diamond across Western New York for the 21-4 Mustangs. The 6-foot-3 right-hander posted a 6-2 record with a 1.61 ERA and 122 strikeouts and recorded seven double-digit strikeout games on the mound plus a .438 batting average, 23 RBI and even his first career home run at the plate.
But knowing this will be his last run wearing the red-white-and-blue colors for the Mustangs, Paul has a senior goal that is two-fold: compete for another championship run and become a senior mentor for classmates.
Having upperclassmen show the newcomers what it takes to play at the varsity level is a sentiment Paul has first-hand experience with as he started his varsity career as an eighth-grader during the 2019 season, which ended with the Mustangs finishing as a NYSPHSAA state semifinalist.
Noting that over the course of his career he has been surrounded by plenty of upperclassmen who were “really, really, really good” ballplayers, Paul recognizes the opportunity in front of him to lead a starting lineup primarily consisting of underclassmen — and a roster with five seniors overall — when the Mustangs hit the field this upcoming Monday to host Section V’s Batavia at Veterans Park on the campus of Medina High School.
“I don’t want it to stop with me,” said Paul, who enters his senior year just 32 strikeouts away from the 200-milestone and one victory shy of the 10th of his career. “... I think I really just want to keep the program going in the right direction and help lead the younger guys so that — when they’re seniors — they can cast their knowledge to all the (future) younger guys.”
With each leader comes different leadership styles, and, for Paul, he’s tapping into that encouraging role, having first-hand knowledge of jumping up to the varsity level and adjusting to its learning curve at such a young age.
For Medina’s new head coach Chris Goyette, having seniors like Paul part of the team has been a game-changer as he makes the transition from being one of Jon Sherman’s long-time assistants to the head man himself. Goyette said Paul thus far has shown what winning as a Mustang is all about, no matter what it takes, as eyes are set again on winning another Section VI title.
“You gotta do what’s best for the team and do what’s best for the guy to the left and the right of you and I think Aidan does a great job of that,” Goyette said. “He’s always been someone that’s been a little bit fiery emotion-wise on the mound and that’s a good thing. And now he’s in a leadership role and he’s got to show that but also lead the younger kids and show them how it’s done.”
The son of Mike and Julie Paul, young Aidan has always played baseball, starting in tee-ball. But there was a point in young Aidan’s life where golf was in the forefront, which remains one of his favorite leisure activities, adding being on a golf course is “pretty calming” to him. But once he made Medina’s JV baseball team and got taller, Paul made being on the diamond his first priority. The road to dominance as a pitcher for Paul began during travel league.
Fast forward to last season where — in just a four-day span — Paul struck out 17 batters against Barker on May 19 and then threw a no-hitter against JFK in the Class B-2 pre-quarterfinals, relying on his fastball and off-speed pitches and his size to his advantage.
“If I can get ahead with my fastball, I think my off-speed is good enough to get you to swing and miss a couple times,” said Paul, who credits drinking a RedBull energy drink and listening to Drake’s “Portland” as part of his pre-game routine when pitching. “But mechanics-wise, I think I get down the mound pretty well. … It shortens the distance from where I release the ball to the plate, which makes my fastball seem a little bit quicker than it might actually be, so, I think that’s really beneficial to helping me get ahead in the count.”
In the eyes of Sherman, Paul progressed as a pitcher for the Mustangs and came a long way from his eighth-grade season, when he struggled to keep his feet underneath him and looked “like a newborn giraffe out there.”
“He hides the ball really well,” said Sherman, who retired after 32 years teaching as a Biology teacher at Medina High School. “He’s really not intimidated by hitters. He’s gonna attack and sometimes he’s overzealous with that. His fastball has really blossomed so, it’s a strength. … He’s going to be tough to hit.”
Paul has his next step lined up as he will continue his baseball and education career at Niagara County Community College starting this fall, with hopes of reaching the Division I level. But for now, Paul’s desire to continue the workhorse tradition Medina baseball has had in developing and producing quality pitchers, like former teammate Zach Fike. With Paul in the lineup since 2019, the Mustangs are 58-8 with 14 of those wins coming in the postseason alone, a reflection of the bond that has developed.
“Being able to wear Medina colors three days a week, it’s honestly the best feeling,” Paul said. “It’s honestly the best feeling because I know these coaches care a lot about all the players on their team. So, being able to win games for them, it means the world to me.”
