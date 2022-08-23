MEDINA — The big question at Medina High School’s preseason football practices is whether the Mustangs have enough left to contend for a third consecutive Section VI championship.
Behemoth junior tackle Roosevelt Mitchell answered succinctly if expectations had lowered: “Just because you lose a couple players doesn’t mean the team’s over.”
Mitchell’s answer fits the style of play Medina expects to show this season: blunt and in-your-face. With the loss of quarterback Xander Payne and shifty ball carriers like Iverson Poole and Greg Thompson, the Mustangs plan to be a run-first power offense with an offensive line that overwhelms opponents and a defensive line that creates misery.
The offensive and defensive lines return nearly intact, giving Medina potential to remain atop the Class C standings this season after going 17-1 the last two seasons. While any coach would prefer his team not be considered a contender until proven otherwise, the reality is Medina will be viewed as one until it’s proven it is not.
“A lot of the kids who played the last two seasons learned a lot and hopefully the younger kids can build off that,” Medina head coach Eric Valley said. “... The last two years were the first time we were in (Class) C, and when we were in the Bs, we were a little undersized and out-manned. But we demanded the same amount from our kids as we do now.”
As the quarterback situation unfolds in a battle between Julian Woodworth, Noah Cudzillo and Aiden Pitts, the running backs are big and physical. After playing so well in mop-up duty early last season, Noah Skinner emerged as one of the top threats in the league.
Skinner ran for 740 yards and 11 touchdowns on limited carries but expects to be the featured back this year. The senior is moving from fullback to tailback, where his 5-foot-9, 210-pound frame is difficult to tackle in short areas and in the open field.
“It’s pretty fun going through the line while those big guys block,” said Skinner, who also had 73 tackles and six sacks as a linebacker.
Who carries the ball is less stressful for Valley knowing who’s on the offensive line. Two-hundred-sixty-pound Chris Johnson is one of the best linemen in Western New York. The 6-4, 320-pound Mitchell is only a junior, 6-3, 205-pound Ollie Wilson and 265-pound Xavier King also return on a line that operated like a steamroller at times last year.
“The line is a very big part of this game,” Johnson said. “We open holes, we do all the stuff. All the magic happens up front. We’re just trying to protect our quarterback and keep this thing going.”
The defensive line is just as physical, with Johnson notching 55 tackles — nine for a loss — to go along with four sacks and three forced fumbles. Johnson and 6-5, 240-pound Dominic Larabee faced constant double-teams in the middle of the line and allowed the Mustangs to record more than 30 sacks.
“When you’re occupying two guys with four, that makes it difficult,” Valley said. “They’re physical, but we still have to make plays and be aggressive.”
Medina hosts Newfane to open the season at 7 p.m. on Sept. 2.
