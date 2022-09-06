Penalties and turnovers don’t matter if your defensive line is in the backfield as often as the opposing team’s quarterback.
Flags slowed down the Medina offense and four turnovers grounded it, but the defense refused to allow Newfane to spring the upset. The Mustangs — the No. 4 small school in Western New York — held the Panthers to less than 200 yards of total offense in their 21-7 Section VI Class C North win Friday.
The two-time Section VI champions knew the offense was going to progress at slower rate after losing so many key pieces, but the defense looked as dominant for a team that has now won all 10 of its division games since joining Class C North in 2020 and has now won 18 consecutive games against Section VI opponents.
Medina surrendered 124.3 yards in league games last season, lower than the 175 gained by Newfane, but it proved winning is nearly impossible when the Mustangs only allow 18 rushing yards in a game.
“Our defense is going to win games for us,” Medina head coach Eric Valley said. “They’re going to keep our offense in good field position. It’s our goal to keep playing good defense until we can get our offense up to speed and get some of those younger guys better quality reps.”
Moving the ball was no trouble for Medina, which tallied 434 yards of total offense, but it fumbled three times in Newfane territory during the first half and then first-year starting quarterback Aiden Pitts was intercepted and returned to the Mustang 15-yard line early in the second half.
Yet Medina never allowed a point following its turnovers, which seemingly served as a cue for the defense to turn up the pressure. On one possession, two of three Newfane plays ended with Dominic Larabee sack, and during another, Brody Fry made a tackle in the backfield on two of three plays, stunting any momentum built by the Panthers.
“They got up too slow,” Larabee said. “Off the rip, I would beat them off the line and swat their hands down and they couldn’t do too much. … All I could think of was getting the ball back, so I just went after it.”
With a defensive line led by Larabee and Chirs Johnson, Newfane — normally a run-oriented team — abandoned hopes of picking up yards on the ground, with seven attempts all game. Instead, the Panthers opted to pass and found success on the first drive when Nate Snow hit a diving Landen Braman for a touchdown.
And, although Snow threw for 157 yards, he completed 43% of his passes. Many teams may opt for the same plan this season rather than attempting to run through a front that averages more than 240 pounds. But that can play into the strength of the Mustangs.
Opponents mustered 59.1 passing yards per game on 36.4% completions last season, while allowing two touchdown passes. When quarterbacks drop back to pass, that’s when Medina makes its plays, recording 37 sacks and 17 interceptions last season.
After Friday’s first drive, the Mustangs returned to form, sacking Snow four times, including three from Larabee.
“A team is going to have to have a pretty good plan if they’re going to rely exclusively on the pass,” Valley said. “It’s difficult for any high school team to do that unless you have a really good quarterback and core of receivers. We think teams are going to have to do more than just throw the ball, but that’s why we play the games.”
When the defensive line starts penetrating, it not only cause havoc for opposing offensive lines, but it creates free lanes to the ball for linebackers and defensive backs.
When Snow could get rid of the ball, defensive backs were typically ready, knocking away three passes and Pitts made an interception.
“Everybody’s so focused on the linemen that they forget about the (linebackers),” said Fry, who notched his first varsity sack against Newfane.
Medina continues its Class C North slate against Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 in Middleport.
