Cleveland Hill scored on the opening possession of the game and then Medina dropped the hammer in a 39-12 Class C North league win Friday.
The No. 3 small school in Western New York held the Golden Eagles to 83 yards of total offense, while putting up 428 yards behind 192 yards rushing and four touchdowns by Noah Skinner.
Quarterback Aiden Pitts also had a big game, going 8 of 12 for 102 yards, while rushing for 71 yards on 10 attempts. Cayden Lilleby had 112 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown, while Amari Soule added a rushing touchdown.
Larry Burgin had 54 yards on 17 carries and 13 tackles for Cleveland Hill (0-3), which travels to Akron at 7 p.m. this Friday.
Medina (3-0) travels to Tonawanda at 7 p.m. Friday.
Lew-Port 21, Lake Shore 14
Lewiston-Porter snapped a seven-game losing skid dating back to last season following a Class B-1 overtime win over Lake Shore on Friday.
Mason Bonito went 8 of 20 for 153 yards, with a touchdown and an interception for the Lancers. Matt Barber had 96 yards and a touchdown on three receptions, while Matt Skurski made a 16-yard touchdown catch for the winner and grabbed an interception. Quinn Walton added a rushing touchdown.
Jaden Kennedy went 10 of 17 for 104 yards and an interception for Lake Shore (1-2), which travels to Williamsville South at 7 p.m. Friday.
Lew-Port (1-2) travels to Iroquois at 7 p.m. Friday.
Starpoint 20, Hutch Tech 18
Gage LaPlante totaled nearly 200 yards of offense as Starpoint hung on to beat Hutch Tech on Saturday.
LaPlante went 8 of 24 for 81 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, while rushing for 107 yards and a touchdown. Joe Richardson chipped in 65 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Luke Davis added nine tackles, while Griffin LaPlante and A.J. Anselm both had interceptions.
Starpoint (2-1) hosts WNY Maritime/Health Sciences at 7 p.m. Sept. 23, while Hutch Tech (0-3) travels to Lancaster at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Jamestown 55, Lockport 34
Jamestown opened up a 35-0 lead at halftime, but Lockport rallied by scoring 34 second-half points in a Class A-1 league loss.
Shey Williams had 78 yards and two touchdowns on four receptions, while Ryan Winters went 6 of 12 for 107 yards and three touchdowns for Lockport. Raymond Gillie had 104 yards and 11 carries and Tray Thompson added a touchdown grab.
Trey Drake went 8 of 10 for 162 yards and four touchdowns for the Red Raiders, who compiled 464 yards of total offense. Radon Wright had 179 yards and a touchdown on 15 attempts, while Carsen Bane had 101 yards and a score on 11 attempts.
Lockport (1-2) hosts Niagara Falls at 2 p.m. Saturday while Jamestown (1-2) hosts Williamsville North at 7 p.m. Friday.
Clarence 21, NW 15
Niagara Wheatfield dug a 14-point hole, only to rally and fall short in a Class A-1 league loss Friday.
Xander Fletcher went 11 of 25 for 58 yards while rushing for 53 yards and two scores for the Falcons. Te’Shaun Mathews ran for 95 yards. Dylan Pringle and Casey Robinson had seven tackles apiece.
Brady Culhane ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns for the Red Devils, while Dylan Rifenburg went 7 of 9 for 117 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Ryan had 74 yards and a touchdown on two catches.
Niagara Wheatfield (1-2) travels to West Seneca West at 7 p.m. Friday, while Clarence (1-2) hosts Frontier at the same time.
Akron 47, Newfane 35
Newfane didn’t have enough firepower to take down Akron in a Class C North shootout on Saturday.
Nate Snow went 19 of 28 for 195 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Panthers. Landen Braman had 70 yards and two touchdowns on seven catches. Brayden Walker had a pair of rushing touchdowns, while Ayden Buttery added a rushing score.
Chris Bergman went 26 of 41 for 227 yards and a touchdown for Akron while rushing for 92 yards and three scores. Donny Kreher had 100 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions.
Newfane (0-3) travels to Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville at 7 p.m. Friday in Middleport. Akron (2-1) hosts Cleveland Hill at 7 p.m. Friday.
Will East 47, NT 14
Williamsville East blitzed North Tonawanda by scoring all of its 47 points in the first half of a Class A-2 league win.
Nash Rieselman went 8 of 15 for 113 yards, while Sam Heim and and Ayden Woolston both had rushing touchdowns. Woolston also made five catches for 72 yards for the Lumberjacks.
Sean Sansone went 7 of 8 for 171 yards and six touchdowns, three of which went to Dorian Facen for the Flames. Thomas Orsini had 122 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
North Tonawanda (0-3) hosts McKinley at 7 p.m. Thursday and Williamsville East (3-0) travels to Sweet Home at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Lackawanna 38, RBL 12
Lackawanna scored 22 points in the first quarter to build an insurmountable lead on Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville on Saturday.
Trenon Muck threw for 111 yards and a 65-yard touchdown pass to Braxton Crosby, who also made seven tackles. Lucas Drees added a touchdown run for the Silverbacks.
Billy Gechel went 7 of 11 for 133 yards and threw three touchdown passes for the Steelers. Antwan Threeths had 53 yards rushing and a touchdown.
RBL (0-3) hosts Newfane at 7 p.m. Friday. Lackawanna (3-0) travels to Depew at 7 p.m. Friday.
