McGrath: Praise, caution come with NU's biggest recruit

Now that Niagara's basketball season has ended in unprecedented fashion, maybe looking ahead a little bit can momentarily ease the angst that the pandemic has created. There will be basketball again, count on it. March Sadness will be just an ugly memory.
The 2020-21 season is still eight months away for NU, but why not turn your attention to the many returning players and the freshmen reinforcements, especially when it comes to the tallest recruit to make a commitment in more than a decade.
Not to minimize high-scoring Tah'Jae Hill's anticipated arrival in the backcourt, but Niagara landing 6-foot-11 players is fairly rare. Fact is, going back to Niagara's first 6-11 center in 1969 to the present, there have been only 10 players 6-10 or taller to wear the Purple and White including current freshman Noah Waterman.
How Touba Traore, a 6-11, 240-pound native of Mali, Africa, will develop remains to be seen but if nothing else, he will give Niagara an inside presence that was sorely lacking this past season after Waterman went down with an ankle injury in December.
There's no way to tell until he plays here, but if the Phenom Hoop Report is any barometer, Niagara has landed a player who could help return the program to the days when Joe Mihalich guided the Purple Eagles to 265 victories, 12 winning seasons, two NCAA and two NIT appearances in 15 years.
The Phenom Hoop Report, written by recruiting analyst and media broadcaster Frank Bennett after Traore's junior year at Massanutten Military Academy in Woodstock, Va., is glowing, to say the least.
A sample: "Good size, strength and athleticism but has a great motor and a high IQ that combine to make him an impact presence on both ends of the floor."
In all the years Mihalich was at Niagara, big guys with the talent to impact games were limited to a handful. That's life at the mid-major level.
"They get over-recruited," Mihalich said during a phone call earlier this month and hearing for the first time about Niagara's next big man. "You've got to have an eye for talent and sense how the kid will develop. If you see a kid 6-8, 6-9, 6-10 who does all things well, you're not going to get him."
Those are the players that end up at Duke, Kentucky, Michigan State or any other NBA proving ground that dominates the college scene every year.
When Joe arrived at Niagara, he inherited 6-10 Kevin Jobity, who was recruited by his predecessor, Jack Armstrong. Jobity had a slight build and Armstrong redshirted him because he didn't think he was ready.
"He's a perfect example of a thin kid that lacked skills, but got bigger and stronger," Mihalich recalled.
By the time Jobity completed his career, he played 90 games, averaging 9.7 points per game and 6.1 rebounds. He blocked 177 shots.
Blocked shots are only part of Traore's game, according to the hoop report. "He has a great deal of coordination, sure hands, fluidity, length and an impressive degree of explosiveness pursuing rebounds and blocking shots," Bennett wrote.
Mihalich took a chance in 2006 bringing in 6-10 Benson Egemonye, a transfer from Northeastern. He debuted in January 2007 and I had to wonder why Niagara recruited him. He was lanky but struggled getting position for rebounds as he was muscled out under the boards. He didn't appear to be a scoring threat.
"We took him and he could block shots and make layups but he wasn't great at everything," Mihalich said.
If Joe had a sense of how Egemonye could develop, he got it right. His recruit added weight and got stronger going into his junior year. He started 63 of 64 games in his final two seasons, topping out at 12.7 points a game and 7.1 rebounds in 2008-09. He was a force inside and often a match-up nightmare in a 26-win season that ended with an NIT bid.
None of Mihalich's so-called "bigs" came with the praise that has been lavished on Traore, but he found another promising player who figured in 72 victories over his four years at Niagara. He proved talent comes in all sizes.
"You take James Reaves," Mihalich said, referring to the power forward out of Rochester in 2000. "He scored a thousand points and had a thousand rebounds. He was listed at 6-8 but was probably about 6-7. He was undersized but we let him play there and see what happened."
The question now, as it is with all recruits coming to Monteagle Ridge, what can Niagara's fans and students expect to see when Traore takes the court next fall at the Gallagher Center? Something like Bennett describes?
"Touba has demonstrated the ability to put the ball on the floor and get to the rim on short, straight line drives and also shows a fluid and mechanically sound stroke on the jumper in the 12-15 foot range."
Sounds good, but Mihalich offers a word of caution. "Don't put too much pressure on a freshman. Let them play and develop."
Bennett concludes his evaluation by saying that Traore is a mid-major prospect. The schools that reportedly were interested in him, including St. Bonaventure, UB and Siena, would bear that out. Given the success of those programs and the players they have recruited over the years, it affirms that Niagara and its fans have a right to be optimistic and intrigued about the big addition to the program.
Bill McGrath is a former Gazette sports editor and Niagara basketball beat writer. Contact him at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
