Brian Harman hasn’t changed much since his historic championship in the Porter Cup in 2007. At 36 his thick, dark hair has vanished but he can still take his golf game to heights that can be jaw-dropping sometimes. His victory in the 151st Open Championship on Sunday is a prime example.
Some of the fans at Royal Liverpool Golf Club were generally opposed to his march to his first major victory and let him know it, but that didn’t deter him. You see, once Harman is in “the zone” where everything is going his way, it’s over.
Watching him Sunday, it reminded me of those four July days 16 years ago at the Niagara Falls Country Club when he ravaged the record book with a 22-under par, nine-stroke victory against one of the strongest fields ever assembled for a Porter Cup.
After watching him subdue a lineup that included future pros Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel (both eventual FedEx Playoff champions), Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland, Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson among others, you had to wonder how high the ceiling was for him.
He’s been playing golf at a high level for a long time. Back in 2004, he was the nation’s top junior player and was named the Rolex Junior Player of the year for the second consecutive time. A surprise? Not really when he tells you he grew up on a golf course in Savannah, Georgia (literally, his home was on the course).
His credentials as a junior player and later at the University of Georgia led to an invitation to the Porter Cup. Tournament director Steve Dean didn’t mention the 5-foot-7 Bulldog star as a possible champion at the media luncheon in his annual “Denn’s Ten” favorites. It wasn’t a snub but a reflection of how strong the field was and this being Harman’s debut.
Those days for the 49th tournament were hot, dry, sunny, calm and the rough was negligible. Perfect for low scores. Harman capitalized all week with rounds of 64, 63, 66 and 65. He had one bogey in each round but scored 26 birdies. After 49 holes, he had 20 birdies. It seemed as if he was putting for a birdie on every hole, so accurate were his iron shots.
Much of what he did to win the British Open looked a lot like what he did here. He had a hot putter all week, built an early lead and took the drama out of the finish with a 13-under, six-stroke rout over four players tied for second. He was never threatened all day.
He said he had to guard against getting ahead of himself in the rainy final round. “That’s what won the golf tournament,” he said. “I really didn’t think about winning the tournament until the last couple of shots.”
Hard work and a belief he has never gotten the respect he deserves probably played a part in taking the Claret Jug home to his wife and three children. Whether the disrespect was intended or not, he brought it up at the Porter Cup. He was struggling that summer and it was a Walker Cup year when low numbers and high finishes were required to be considered for the most prestigious honor in amateur golf.
There were those, he wouldn’t say who, that thought he might have lost his game and wouldn’t be a factor in the Porter Cup much less make the U.S. Walker Cup team.
“People forget I was ranked No. 1 in the country (as a junior) for awhile before I got into college, so I’ve been here before. I know how it works,” he said.
Now he is where he has never been before. This is his third win on the PGA Tour and puts an end to the frustrations of 24 top five finishes and a six-year drought since his last Tour win. Ranked 26th in the world, he can expect to see that number rise.
“I’ve worked hard all my life for this. I’m going to enjoy it.”
As for all those sour grapes people in the gallery on Sunday, Harman turned to those who enjoyed his performance.
“For all the nice words and all the people back home that were rooting me on, I appreciate it so much. Thank you, thank you.”
You’re welcome, Brian.
Bill McGrath covered the Porter Cup for more than 40 years for the Niagara Gazette and authored the book “Porter Cup Fifty Years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.