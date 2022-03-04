McDuffie latest star grown at NCCC basketball

A regional all-star who led the nationally-ranked Niagara County Community College women’s basketball team in its bid to host the district playoffs and get within one victory of a trip to the NJCAA tournament, Gabby McDuffie has left her legacy in championship moments for the Thunderwolves, and toughness on the practice floor.
When drilling layups, NCCC coach Nate Beutel has come to name finishing moves after those players who best performed them. The two-handed football carry, bouncing off defenders toward the basket, “that’s now the McDuffie finish,” he said.
It’s fitting that McDuffie’s go-to move gives off grid-iron vibes. She grew up in a football family. Her father, Steve, played for the University at Buffalo and coaches a consistent Section VI title contender at Bennett. Older brother Isaiah was a Connolly Cup winner and now a Green Bay Packers linebacker, drafted last year out of Boston College. Uncles Teddy and Chris also played for UB. Cousin Dylan currently runs with the Bulls, an all-conference performer last season.
“Growing up, I was the only girl,” Gabby said. “We’d always play pickup games in the driveway, or pool basketball. I never wanted to get bullied, and in order to compete, I had to be physical.”
Steve recalled Gabby nearly beating Isaiah and Dylan in a pushup contest despite being a few years younger.
“That’s where she got her core strength from,” he said. “Gabby was determined to do as many pushups as they did, and she almost beat them. She never did the girl things growing up. She was always trying to keep up with them.”
Gabby wanted to play football — she even looked the part in uniform, her dad said — but that ambition got shot down by her mother, the former Melissa Golda, who played for Cardinal O’Hara and Leonardo Da Vinci.
Having scored more than 1,700 points for Olmsted — making the All-Western New York third team as a senior — the 5-foot-7 McDuffie was lightly recruited, with only the Thunderwolves offering a scholarship.
McDuffie brought her smash-mouth style to NCCC, driven to expand her game and scholarship opportunities
“Coach came to a lot of my games in high school, and he told me all five of his starters that season had scholarship offers for either D-I or D-II,” McDuffie said. “He thought I could get a higher level with a full scholarship if I worked hard. And that was my goal.”
McDuffie averaged 18.1 points and 11.4 rebounds in an abbreviated freshman season, achieving all-region and second-team All-America recognition from World Exposure Report. She was one of 40 players invited to a junior college all-star showcase in Atlanta, where she stood out by playing physical defense, “a tough thing to do in that setting,” Beutel said.
Spending hours in the gym over the summer, McDuffie gained confidence in her 3-point shot, consistency in her mid-range pull-up, and refinement in her footwork around the basket.
As a sophomore, McDuffie has averaged 14.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals. She was a repeat all-region selection and MVP of the regional tournament. The Thunderwolves (26-3) have won 18 in a row heading into the East District A/B semifinal game, which they'll host against SUNY Sullivan (20-3) at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“She’s made huge strides,” Beutel said. “And she still has room to grow, especially with her perimeter shooting. She’s that stat sheet-stuffing player that makes an impact all over the floor. And the thing that makes her dynamic is her unique ability to guard multiple positions.”
McDuffie has made a verbal commitment to accept a full scholarship from Daemen but won’t sign a binding letter of intent until April. There’s still a chance that a strong showing at the national tournament could lead to a Division I offer. If that doesn’t happen, McDuffie sees her skills fitting well at Daemen, and has developed comfort with Wildcats coach Jenepher Banker, who showed interest when McDuffie was in high school.
“We are thrilled with Gabby’s development,” Steve McDuffie said. “Nate is a heck of a coach. He runs a tight ship and a great program. Gabby has really taken well to his style. My wife and I couldn’t be more proud of the work she has put in, how she has accepted coaching to become a Juco All-American and a scholarship player. It’s been an unbelievable ride, a real pleasure to watch, and we hope the journey continues to the national tournament.”
