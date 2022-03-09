McDougald 2nd in Big 12, qualified for NCAA wrestling tournament

Niagara Falls native Willie McDougald continues to make his mark on collegiate wrestling.
The redshirt freshman went from the Oklahoma bench to second-place in the Big 12 and a spot in the NCAA tournament this season.
McDougald was runner-up at 149 pounds at the conference tournament, the lone Sooner to make a final for head coach Lou Rosselli, the Roy-Hart legend. Wednesday, he was announced as the No. 16 seed for the national tournament, which will be held March 17-19 in Detroit.
There, he will face Iowa State's Jarrett Degen in his first match. McDougald beat Degen twice during the regular season, both times by two points or less.
McDougald has an 18-5 record this season.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
UB advances with win over Western Michigan
Dyaisha Fair scored 19 points and added six rebounds and five assists as the second-seeded Bulls (23-8) locked down the seventh-seeded Broncos, 63-49, in the Mid-American Conference tournament quarterfinals Wednesday in Cleveland.
Jazmine Young chipped in 10 points and four steals while Dominique Camp also scored 10.
After a 14-12 first quarter, UB used an 11-0 run while holding WMU scoreless for five minutes in the second to pull ahead for good. Camp drilled a 3 during an 8-0 run that all but put thing away. The Bulls led 33-18 at halftime and the Broncos would never get within single figures.
UB will take on No. 3 Akron at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. The championship is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday.
The fifth-seeded UB men open their tournament at 12:30 p.m. today against No. 4 Akron.
BASEBALL
NCCC out to near-perfect start
Safe to say the Thunderwolves are angling for a return to the top spot in the NJCAA Division III poll.
After starting the season ranked No. 1, NCCC was bumped down one while sitting out the first week.
It got going in a big way Wednesday, beating Division II Glen Oaks 6-0 and D-3 No. 8 Century 4-0 at the RussMatt Invitational in Orlando, Florida. NCCC's pitchers allowed one total hit in the two games.
Canisius commit Clifton Genge and Bluefield commit Troy Leibert combined for a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts against Glen Oaks. Lance Baldensperger (Lock Haven) homered while Chris Tani (Lenoir Rhyne) had a double and an RBI.
Kyle Benaker (George Mason) and Trent Wasserman combined to no-hit Century. Benaker struck out eight over five innings and Wasserman sat down three over two. Zach Evans (Lenoir Rhyne) hit a three-run homer and Matt Ferris came off the bench for an RBI double.
Buffalo Bisons legend Jeff Manto was among those in attendance. Manto is the manager of the Trenton Thunder, who play in the MLB Draft League, a collegiate summer league created by Major League Baseball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.