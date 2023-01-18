ORCHARD PARK — Damar Hamlin is back in the Bills team facility on an almost daily basis, Sean McDermott said Wednesday.
McDermott told reporters, starting this week, Hamlin has come back to the building regularly to reacclimatize himself following a cardiac arrest against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. He was resuscitated on the field, again at the hospital and was intubated for four days.
“It's limited, just overall, but he comes in and really just started today or yesterday,” McDermott said. “Just trying to get back to a little bit of a routine and just get himself back acclimated again and take it one step, baby step at a time here.”
Hamlin is not taking part in team meetings and was placed on injured reserve, but his return to the building comes after visiting in-person with teammates for the first time Saturday since his injury.
“Just kind of get himself dipping his toe back in here and getting on the road to just getting back to himself,” McDermott said.
Hamlin was discharged from University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Jan. 9, transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute and released completely two days later after passing a battery of tests.
The second-year safety previously communicated with Bills teammates through video chat and spoke with the team following a win over the Patriots on Jan. 8.
He stated on social media that he watched the Bills-Dolphins wild-card game from home and has been active on social media during the last two games.
