McCaffery, Cooley add MAAC flavor to Buffalo Madness

BUFFALO — In the first 40 seasons of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference basketball before this one, 30 men won coach of the year awards. Of the 15 who moved on to bigger jobs, 10 have coached another team to the NCAA tournament.
For the first time in seven NCAA sub-regionals hosted by MAAC members Niagara and Canisius at the arena in downtown Buffalo, teams led by former MAAC coaches will play here — Providence, led by ex-Fairfield coach Ed Cooley, and Iowa, with Fran McCaffery, the old Siena coach.
“From my perspective in particular, it’s great to have them in the building,” said Rich Ensor, commissioner of the MAAC. “We always watch our alumni throughout the season, watch how their seasons are progressing. For them to progress to Buffalo, it’s a rare treat to have them here.”
MAAC coaching alumni have never met in the NCAA tournament before, but that could happen Saturday at KeyBank Center if Providence, the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region, beats 13-seed South Dakota State today in the opener of four games in Buffalo, and 5-seed Iowa gets past 12-seed Richmond in tonight’s finale.
The last time McCaffery and Cooley coached against each other was in the 2010 MAAC championship game, which Siena won to reach the NCAA tournament for the third straight season under McCaffery before he left for Iowa.
McCaffery has compiled a 242-161 record in 12 seasons at Iowa, qualifying for the NCAA tournament in seven of the past eight seasons and reaching the second round four times after doing so twice at Siena.
Cooley, who coached Fairfield to a semifinal win against Niagara in 2010, went on to Providence after winning coach of the year in the MAAC the following season. He is 219-140 at Providence, reaching six of the past eight NCAA tournaments highlighted by a first-round victory in 2016.
“We always wish them well,” Ensor said. “Ed Cooley is one of the best guys I’ve ever worked with. Fran McCaffery won three straight MAAC championships, something that hasn’t happened very often, and he did with some great teams, and a lot of class. They were both highly-regarded coaches that were a big part of their communities and had a lot of success.”
Prior to his team’s public shootaround Wednesday in Buffalo, Cooley praised the MAAC as a proving ground for coaches with higher aspirations.
“I think it’s a great league,” he said. “It’s a league that has prepared a lot of coaches, many of which have coached in the Big East.”
Both coaches went back to their MAAC roots Wednesday with practices at Canisius’ Koessler Athletic Center. They also reminisced about the traditional challenge for MAAC teams to win consecutive games in Western New York.
“That was always a difficult road trip,” McCaffery said. “A lot of times, you kind of had to get through Buffalo to get to the NCAA tournament in many ways.”
“You always say if you can sweep this in the MAAC,” Cooley said, “you’re going to be off to a good start.”
“Fond memories of it,” Cooley continued. “I just didn’t have the fortune of getting to the tournament from there to be on this stage here. This is one of the greatest stages in all of sports.”
The No. 4 seed is the highest Providence has achieved since the tournament expanded to 64 teams, and the Friars’ 25 wins are their most since the 1987 team advanced to the Final Four under coach Rick Pitino.
Pitino, who has reached the NCAA tournament 18 times with Providence, Kentucky, Louisville and Iona, won MAAC coach of the year in 2022, his second season at Iona.
Saint Peter’s Shaheen Holloway, the 2020 MAAC coach of the year, led the Peacocks to the tournament for the first time in his four seasons as head coach. He was an Iona assistant during the three seasons McCaffery coached Siena to MAAC titles, and would reach three NCAA tournaments as a Seton Hall assistant under former Iona coach Kevin Willard.
Back in 2000, Holloway made a buzzer-beating layup to secure a win for Seton Hall in one of the first NCAA games held in Buffalo.
The first coach to move on from the MAAC to the Big East was Gordon Chiesa, coach of the year in 1983 with Manhattan before assisting Pitino at Providence and taking over the Friars when Pitino was hired by the New York Knicks.
Pat Kennedy went to the NCAA tournament five times with Florida State and once with DePaul after he was MAAC coach of the year in 1984 with Iona.
Steve Lappas was MAAC coach of the year in 1992 with Manhattan before he guided Villanova to the NCAA tournament four times, twice with Tonawanda’s Eric Eberz in the lineup.
Burt native John Beilein has the most NCAA tournament appearances after leaving the MAAC. Coach of the year with Canisius in 1994, Beilein took Richmond to the dance in 1998, West Virginia twice (’05, ’06) and Michigan nine times from 2009-19.
ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla was MAAC coach of the year in 1995 at Manhattan and led St. John’s to the tournament three years later. Tim Welsh repeated as MAAC coach of the year with Iona in 1997-98 before coaching Providence to the NCAAs twice (’01, ’04).
Paul Hewitt made the deepest NCAA run after leaving the MAAC. Coach of the year in 2000 with Siena, the best of his five tourney teams at Georgia Tech reached the national championship game in 2004 before losing against UConn, which started its tournament in Buffalo.
The MAAC’s winningest coach, Joe Mihalich, a three-time coach of the year (’99, ’05, ’13) brought Niagara to two NCAA tournaments (’05, ’07). But his only Colonial Athletic Association championship in eight seasons at Hofstra came in 2020 when the tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
