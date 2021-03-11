Mballa, Bulls get revenge on RedHawks

Josh Mballa and the Buffalo Bulls have muscled their way into the Mid-American Conference semifinals.
After being named one of 30 finalists for the Lefty Driesell Award given to the nation’s top defensive player, Mballa was a force on both ends of the floor as UB led from start to finish in a 74-63 quarterfinal win against Miami on Thursday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.
Mballa, the MAC Defensive Player of the Year and a second-team All-MAC selection, scored 23 points and grabbed 19 rebounds, the second-highest total in tournament history, as the Bulls posted their third double-figure victory of the season over a Redhawks team that upset UB in the prequarterfinal round of last year’s tournament.
“This is something we’ve been waiting for since last year,” Mballa said. “We’ve had this game on our minds forever.”
Jeenathan Williams added 20 points and seven rebounds for the Bulls. Ronaldo Segu scored 16 with six assists and Jayvon Graves chipped in 13 points. A starter on UB’s back-to-back 2018-19 championship teams, Graves is now 7-0 in tournament games in Cleveland.
It was the sixth straight win and ninth in 10 games for second-seeded UB (15-8), who will face No. 3 Akron (15-7) in the semifinals tonight (7:30 p.m., ESPN+, 1520 AM).
Mballa asserted himself early on. The 6-foot-9 junior who starts at center but is capable of playing both forward positions had 16 points, eight rebounds in two steals in spurring UB to a 40-32 halftime lead.
“We felt like we had some mismatches on our side and we tried to exploit that,” Mballa said. “I feel like I constantly have a mismatch on the floor, no matter who is guarding me.”
“Mballa was outstanding in the first half,” UB coach Jim Whitesell said. “His effort really carried us. His activity on the boards, his defense, his offense, his finishing, his activity was outstanding on both ends.”
UB took its largest lead, 53-40, on Williams’ 3-pointer with about 11 minutes remaining, but Miami rallied to get within a point inside the five-minute mark.
Segu bookended UB’s closing 15-5 spurt, scoring five points with two assists and a steal in the final minutes. Mballa had four points and two rebounds in the finishing stretch.
“Our season was on the line and we’re not trying to go home,” Mballa said. “We had to thug it out in the last few minutes of the game. … Every game is going to be a dog fight. But that’s something we knew coming into this tournament.”
