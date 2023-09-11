GRAND ISLAND — Matthew Pfeil thought teaching was his true profession.
But then, Pfeil received a calling to work in ministry, and in 2016, he returned to Western New York to become an associate pastor at Cornerstone Church on Grand Island. But even after his career change, Pfeil’s passion for coaching volleyball did not waver. And, after meeting with athletic director Jon Roth, Pfeil became a volunteer assistant coach with Grand Island’s girls modified team in 2018.
Little did he know at the time that, five years later, he would be offered the school’s varsity heading coaching job and even coaching some of his former modified players.
Since taking over the program in mid-July, Pfeil and Grand Island are off to a 3-0 start, with victories against Niagara Frontier League opponents North Tonawanda, Lewiston-Porter and Lockport. With the Vikings set to continue the young season against Williamsville North Tuesday, Pfeil described the start to his first season at the varsity level as “amazing.”
“It’s been great seeing a great team execute the way they should and the way that they can,” said Pfeil, who grew up in Kenmore and previously coached at Calvary Chapel Christian School in Las Vegas from 2010 to 2013. “It was great starting the season with a tough match against North Tonawanda (a 3-2 win) to test us mentally and physically. And (Grand Island) was up to the occasion.”
Grand Island hasn’t had a problem with developing competitive teams. Last season, the Vikings split the NFL title with Niagara Wheatfield and Lockport but were eliminated by Williamsville East in the Class A quarterfinals and finished 15-3. And, in a COVID-shortened season in spring 2021, Grand Island finished 16-1, its only loss in the Class A championship to the Falcons.
What Grand Island has not had in recent history, however, in coaching stability. Including long-time head coach Jonathan Head’s (2004-2018) return to coaching during the spring 2021 season, the Vikings have had four coaches in five seasons, dating back to 2019 (Robert Simpson). Amy Boutet then led the Vikings the last two seasons, compiling a 29-9 record.
But with two daughters currently in the Grand Island City School District, one of whom is on the current JV team, Pfeil said, he is planning on being here for the long haul.
“I’ll be here as long as they want me,” Pfeil said. “Until I move or if they get rid of me. Whatever, either one, I’m not going anywhere.”
Some players on Grand Island this season have also experienced new voices on the sidelines. Two of the five Vikings seniors, setter Emma Santorio and outside hitter Anna Kurtzhalts have been varsity members since the spring 2021 season as freshmen and, with Pfeil, will have a third coach in their four-year letterman careers.
Both players have noticed the change since Pfeil began hosting training sessions with the team roughly two months ago and appreciate his excitement when the team executes in the smaller areas of the game.
“I think it's just a new perspective,” Kurtzhalts said. “He words things differently than past coaches. And I think that just puts a new type of vibe on the game that I think a lot of girls pick up and it helps out a lot.”
For Santorio, having Pfeil brought in to coach the team is an opportunity to learn more about the game, just as she learned from Head and Boutet over her first three seasons. Santorio, along with Kurtzhalts and Avery Snyder, is one of the leaders on the Vikings and has absorbed as much as she can, no matter who is coaching.
“I think they all have different teaching aspects to them,” Santorio said. “And I think all of them are different. So it helps us in different ways on the court, so, it’s all put it together for us all and we worked really good with it.”
Pfeil’s current target for the team is bringing home the school its sixth NFL title (solo and shared combined) since 2011 and then focus on the postseason. For now, it’s about creating a cohesive unit.
“A team is when the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. And we have great players. But we have an even better team, which is awesome to see. They work very well together and they click.”
The match between Grand Island and Williamsville North is set to begin Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
