Mat Williamson from St. Catharines, Ontario picked up his fourth win of the season in the Krown Undercoating Modified feature as VanDeMark Chemicals presented the racing program Friday night at Ransomville Speedway.
In the night’s other events, Cody McPherson, also from St. Catharines, won the Investors Service Sportsman; Josh Pangrazio from Oakfield took the KiPo Motors Street Stock feature for his seventh win of the season; Curtis Rung from Buffalo won his third Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stock of the season; and Dillon Adamczak from Akron won his first Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman feature.
Rick Richner and Williamson shared the front row for the 30-lap Modified feature, with Williamson taking the lead. Allan Wills and Luke Carleton hooked together on the back straightaway, and both spun to bring out the race’s first caution with one lap complete. On the restart, Williamson took off in the lead with Chad Brachmann taking over second.
Erick Rudolph would battle with Brachmann for second as Ryan Susice would move into fourth on lap five. Rudolph would take over second on lap six. Susice would reel in Brachmann for third place as Williamson was pulling away from the field. Brachmann and Susice battled for the rest of the race as Williamson and Rudolph finished first and second. Brachmann would edge out Susice for third place.
McPherson and Noah Walker were on the front row for the Sportsman, with McPherson showing the way. Derek Wagner would move into fourth place and then battle with third-place Walker. Wagner would take over third on lap six and then reel in second-place Brett Senek. Wagner and Senek would battle for second, as McPherson continued to lead. Senek would go after McPherson, but McPherson would hold on to score his second Ransomville win of the season.
Pangrazio and Pete Stefanski brought the Street Stocks to the green flag, with Pangrazio showing the way. Dan Schulz battled with Stefanski for the runner-up position and would take it away from Stefanski on lap three. Stefanski would battle back with Schulz for second, with Stefanski taking the position on lap seven. The battle for second between Schulz and Stefanski continued for much of the race, and Schulz would regain the position with two laps to go. Pangrazio would pull away to earn his seventh win of the season.
Cole Susice and Rung were on the front row for the Mini Stocks with Rung showing the way. Rung would quickly pull away from the field as Susice continued to run in second. Ian Paul and Ryan Plante would battle for several laps for third place, with Plante moving into third on lap five. Rung pulled away from the field and would go on to score his third win of the season.
Adamczak would take the lead away from the drop of the green flag in the Novice Sportsman. Colby Adamczak would move into second after passing Casey Jonathan early on and would go after Dillon for the lead. Noah Mamo would take over third at the race’s halfway point and go after the Adamczaks for the lead. Dillon Adamczak would go on to score his first career Ransomville victory.
Thursday at the Little R, Paul Moden Memorial Night had nearly 90 go-karts in the pits for the SANY New York/Burris Racing action. Nigel Pendykoski made his first trip this season a successful one as he won the Mike Barry Motors Senior Heavy feature. Aiden Seefeldt won his first Fisher’s Auto Repair Senior Lites feature. Mason Hanel won his fourth Frontier Auto Wrecking Junior 3 feature event. Thomas Ruggiero won his fourth SJE Shocks Junior 2 feature event. Jake Schrader won his second Slack Kart Junior 1 feature. John Massar (fifth), Jason Strassburg (first), and Riley Shoop (first) picked up the victories in the Just Signs & Designs Novice division.
It was the first time since the mid-2000s that a member of the Shoop family found victory lane at Ransomville. Nigel Pendykoski’s Senior Heavy victory was his first since 2019.
Go-karts will be back in action this Thursday featuring the full SANY New York/Burris Racing go-kart program.
Friday on the big track, Modern Disposal Services, Christopher Allen Construction, Buffalo Auto Auction, JW Swanson and the FOAR SCORE Fan Club will be presenting the John Susice Memorial for the KiPo Motors Street Stocks. The Vintage Cars will be joining in on the racing program that will also feature the Krown Undercoating Modifieds, Investors Service Sportsman, Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks and Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman.
