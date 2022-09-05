In a race that will be talked about for years to come, Mat Williamson from St. Catharines, Ontario won his sixth Krown Undercoating Modified feature of the season and clinched the track title Friday night at Ransomville Speedway.
Elsewhere, Derek Wagner from Middleport was crowned the Investor’s Service Sportsman track champion. Noah Walker from North Tonawanda picked up his first Sportsman win of the season. Josh Pangrazio from Oakfield won his seventh KiPo Motors Street Stock feature of the season and clinched the division title. Noah Mamo from Ridgeway, Ontario won his fifth feature of the season and clinched the Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman track championship. Chris Leone from Lewiston won his third Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stock feature of the season..
Erick Rudolph and Ryan Susice were on the front row for the Modifieds with Rudolph in front and Jonathan Reid, Williamson and Chad Brachmann in the top five. Rudolph would pull away from the field, as the closest battle was for sixth place between Steve Lewis Jr. and Jesse Cotriss, with Lewis ahead. Cotriss would move into the sixth position on lap 12 as the top five pulled away from the field.
Susice would reel in Rudolph over the second half of the race as Williamson moved into third on lap 21. Susice would look to the inside of Rudolph and on lap 28 take the lead away in turn three. The two would battle until the final lap, when they tangled as Rudolph was trying to regain the lead, allowing Williamson to go to the outside to take the lead and the win, his sixth of the season.
Walker and Justin McKay brought the Sportsman to the green flag, with Walker showing the way. Cody McPherson would take over second and reel in Walker for the lead. Brett Senek, Justin McKay and Wagner battled for third for several laps. As those three battled, Walker and McPherson pulled away from the field.
While encountering lap traffic, Walker was able to open up the lead. Senek was able to take over third as the top two of Walker and McPherson pulled away from the field. Bill Gill spun in turn two to bring out the caution on lap 18. Walker would take the lead on the restart and would go on to score his first Ransomville win.
Tommy Bowen and Pangrazio set the pace in the Street Stocks feature with Pangrazio jumping into the lead. Pete Stefanski, Dan Schulz and Bowen went three wide for third place early on, and Schulz would take the position on lap four, just as Pangrazio was starting to pull away while Simon Bissell raced in second.
After a lap seven caution, Pangrazio jumped into the lead as Stefanski and Schulz would battle for third. Schulz would take third, then would go after Bissell for second. Pangrazio would drive away to the win and clinch the divisional title.
Mamo and Luke Blose were on the front row for the Novice Sportsman, with Mamo showing the way. Abby Castile would take over second with Colby Adamczak running in third place. Castile and Adamczak battled for second for most of the 15-lap distance. Mamo would go on to score his fifth win of the season and clinch the track title by two points.
Leone and Ryan Plante were on the front row for the Mini Stocks, with Leone taking the lead. Don Whiteside raced in third and was given chase by Dave Dussault and Cole Susice. Leone would open up his lead over the field early. Whiteside would take second from Plante on lap five. Leone would pull away from Whiteside, Plante and Matt Hornquist at the race’s halfway mark, then drive away to his third win of the season.
Thursday night at the Little R, the SANY New York/Burris Racing Go Karts were back in action. Colin Spatorico was the 2022 Mike Barry Motors Senior Heavy champion. Brayden Bills was crowned track champion in the Fisher’s Auto Repair Senior Lites. Mason Hanel was crowned the Frontier Auto Wrecking Junior 3 track champion. Amelia Westlake was crowned the SJE Shocks Junior 2 track champion. The Slack Kart Junior 1 track champion is Jenson Cook.
Feature winners included Eric Veihdeffer in the Senior Heavy and Ben Walsh in the Senior Lites. Jacob Schulz picked up the win in the Junior 3, while Westlake won the Junior 2 feature event. Giovanni Paonessa won the Junior 1 feature. Ryan Barry, Jack Reid and Easton Carpenter picked up the wins in the Just Signs & Designs Novice.
Racing is back on the big track Friday with the Mateo Hope Memorial Street Stock King of the Hill. There will be a $2,000-to-win Big Block/Small Block Shootout, as well as a Sportsman/Novice Shootout. The Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks will decide their 2022 champion.
The Little R is in action Sunday for the annual Awards Banquet/Fun Race.
