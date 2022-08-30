Two familiar faces found victory lane Thursday night in two of Ransomville Speedway's marquee events of the summer.
After rain forced a postponement last Wednesday, St. Catharines, Ontario's Mat Williamson won the 75-lap main event, the 37th Summer Nationals for the Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modifieds. Ransomville's own Brett Senek added a victory in the second annual Mike Bonesky Memorial for the Investor’s Service Sportsman, a Western and Central Region combined race for the DIRTcar Sportsman.
Williamson and Peter Britten were on the front row for the Summer Nationals, with Williamson showing the way. Billy Decker would battle for second, but Britten would pull away early. Matt Sheppard would move into fourth on the opening circuit, and the battle was on for sixth was between Gary Lindberg and Stewart Friesen.
Decker would close in on Britten for second on lap nine, but Britten would hold him off. Marcus Dinkins would spin in turn two to bring out the race’s first caution on lap 12. Sheppard would take over third on the restart, challenging Britten for second while holding off Decker’s advances for third.
Darren Smith brought out the caution on lap 22. Stewart Friesen would pass Gary Lindberg for fifth on the lap 25 restart and then go after Sheppard for fourth place, just as Decker regained third. Williamson would be able to pull away from the field and hit lap traffic at the race’s halfway mark. Sheppard would go after Decker again for third on lap 41, but Decker would keep the position for the time being.
JF Corriveau brought out the caution on lap 45. Lindberg would take over fourth on the restart, with Erick Rudolph racing behind him. Rudolph started 12th in the event and worked his way into the top five with 25 laps remaining.
Dinkins would bring out the caution once again on lap 60, ending a nearly 20-lap green flag run. Lindberg would move into third on lap 61 as Williamson pulled away from the field. Williamson went on to earn his first points-paying Super DIRTcar Series win of 2022, and first at Ransomville. In total, it was Williamson’s sixth win at Ransomville in 2022.
Nelson Mason and Senek brought the DIRTcar Sportsman to the green flag for the Bonesky Memorial, with Senek showing the way. Zach Sobotka would quickly work his way into the top five and go after Derek Wagner for third. Cody McPherson would race with Noah Walker for a top-five position, with McPherson moving into fifth on lap nine.
Wagner spun in turn one to bring out the caution on lap 10, resulting in a single-file restart. Senek, Mason and Sobotka would pull away from the field, and Sobotka would take over second on lap 12. Walker would reclaim fourth as McPherson bobbled on the restart, but McPherson would regroup and take over fourth after passing Walker on lap 18.
Senek, Sobotka and McPherson continued to battle for the lead, and McPherson would take over second with 10 laps remaining. Senek would hold off McPherson and Sobotka to pick up the win, his third Ransomville win of 2022. Cameron Tuttle won the Hoosier Tire certificate.
Racing action returns Friday as Triple T Towing presents the Labor Day Weekend Demo Derby.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.