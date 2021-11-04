Marcyan, Pauly capture Section VI swim titles

Three local high school girls swimmers are moving on to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships.
Lewiston-Porter senior Maya Marcyan, Niagara Wheatfield sophomore Ava Pauly and Starpoint senior Adrianna Martino will keep competing after strong performances Thursday at the Section VI championships, which were held at Erie Community College's Burt Flickinger Center.
Marcyan had already qualified for states in the 100-yard backstroke when she broke the Niagara Frontier League record with a 59.29 at the league meet. She added a Section VI title for emphasis Thursday, finishing first in the event with a time of 59.35.
Pauly also captured a VI crown, winning the 100 breaststroke with a state-qualifying and personal-best time of 1:07.80. Martino was right behind her in second, hitting he state mark at 1:08.48.
Wheatfield finished highest as a team among local schools, fourth with 189.0 points. Junior Sarah added a second-place finish in the 100 back (1:00.87) and fifth in the 100 freestyle (54.37). The Falcons also finished fourth in the 400 free relay (3:51.08) and 5th in the 200 medley relay (1:56.83).
Marcyan's sister, freshman Chloe, added a fifth-place finish for Lew-Port in the 100 butterfly (1:00.80). Eighth-grader Sydney Jokic also placed fifth in the 100 back (1:02.63), helping the Lancers to 13th place in team scoring.
Starpoint was next best among local teams at 16th, with junior Allison Smith (200 individual medley, 2:15.57) and eighth-grader Kylie Kwoka (500 free, 5:21.91) added third-place finishes.
Another eight-grader, North Tonawanda's Meredith Roberts, had two top-five finishes, fourth in the 200 IM (2:20.50) and fifth in the 100 breast (1:10.22).
