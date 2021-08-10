MAAC requiring student-athletes, staff be vaccinated

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference will require student-athletes and athletic personnel, including game officials and table staff, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for the 2021-22 academic year, it announced Monday with a document titled Principles Governing the MAAC’s Resumption of Athletic Competition.
Student-athletes and personnel will be able to apply for waivers for medical or religious reasons. Those waivers will be granted by each individual institution.
MAAC institutions, including Niagara University and Canisius College, will be be required to notify the conference how many waivers are granted, and those who receive a waiver will be required to submit to regular COVID-19 testing three times a week or submit to the a PCR test (nasal swab) once per week within 72 hours of any competition, if they're wearing a mask during competition. Each institution will be responsible for documenting tests or vaccinations in accordance with the new policy.
Medical staff at each member institution will "continue to monitor any reports of infections for the foreseeable future and maintain best practices related to disinfectant processes for practice and training sites, athletic facilities, and transportation systems."
Rules for quarantining or contract tracing will continue to adhere to state guidelines, including for those who have already received the COVID-19 vaccination.
The conference is prioritizing a full slate of championships after losing many to the pandemic last year. "The championship environment is an essential positive influence for all student-athletes. Pre-COVID pandemic scheduling and championship formats should return with the fall season including non-conference competition as permitted by NCAA and MAAC guidelines."
